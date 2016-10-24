WANEP holds second national stakeholders dialogue

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Fund for Peace, (FFP), in partnership with the West Africa Network for Peace building, (WANEP-Ghana), has held stakeholder's dialogue for the extractive industries to know how they are implementing the Voluntary Principles (VPs).

The dialogue, which is the second edition, is to ensure that the issues that are affecting the human rights and security of mining communities are looked at to make sure the safety of the people are guaranteed.

The event which looked at current happenings in the Upper East, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and the Western Regions provided the platform for stakeholders to share experiences in their various communities and adopt best practices as well as measures in addressing issues in their regions.

The VPs is a set of guidelines to help companies work with local communities and government together to improve safety and promote peace in oil and gas and mining affected areas while respecting human rights.

It was on the theme: 'Supporting the Governments Implementation of the VPs through Dialogue.'

The meeting was also aimed at discussing the government's plans for implementation of the national action plan on the VPs since Ghana have joined the initiative and know how all could help to move the process forward.

Mr John J. Messner, the Executive Director, FFP speaking at the meeting said though the VPs sought to protect and sure harmony between companies and communities, the key instrument stakeholders needed to understand and use effectively communication amongst them and the people.

Understanding what the people's expectations and needs are in these communities and acting accordingly to solve those problems is an important factor he advised.

'This would help ease the tension and conflicts in communities because these are mostly the underlining problems'.

Mr Messner said Ghana was fortunate it has not recorded serious security threats in the various mining, oil and gas industries as compared to other countries such as South Africa, which had to do with unemployment.

He appealed to government to reverse the unemployment situation, since it was the main issue that wass leading to the various agitations by the youth in the extractive regions.

He said the best approach to solving the various problems would be through partnering government, private companies and civil society organisations, 'so we can succeed'.

Mr Messner explained that the VPs, provides a framework and guidance for companies to make better informed and appropriate decisions when it comes to security at operations sites.

Mr Albert Yelyang, the National Network Coordinator of WANEP, expressed concern about the damaging activities of galamsey (small scale illegal miners) operators, which had hindered the aim of seeking the safety for all in the mining communities.

He called for the intensification of dialogue about policy measures that would seek to address the issue, and create better employment and economic opportunities in the galamsey areas.

'Government needs to be pragmatic and review some of the laws pertaining to oil and gas and the mining industry for the benefit of all. This is what will help deal with the issue of galamey'.

Mr Yelyang urged all to support the National Action Plan on VPs to sustain peace and security in the mining areas of the country.

FFP is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organisation. It works to prevent conflict and promote sustainable security by building relationships and trust across diverse sectors and by developing innovative technologies and tools.

GNA