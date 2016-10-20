NDC targets 85% zongo votes

From Alfred Adams, Takoradi.

The Western Regional executives of the Zongo Caucus, an arm of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a 'Zongo Taskforce' team, with the sole aim of sweeping 85% of all votes belonging to the Zongo communities in the region.

The taskforce, which is the idea of the Regional Chairman of the NDC Zongo Caucus, Alhaji Fuseini Mahama, who is also the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the party, was launched at a special meeting, organised with constituency executives and leaders of the Zongo caucus, across the region.

This is the first time the NDC has launched the Zongo Taskforce ahead of the December 7 election.

Alhaji Mahama Fuseini told the Task Force members, at the launch, to do away with petty squabbles and work hard to ensure a resounding victory for the ruling party in the general elections.

This is because the zongos stand to benefit a lot under the ruling party. As a result, it is important the gospel of the NDC is preached to every Muslim living in a Zongo, on why it is important to vote for the NDC and John Mahama.

According to him, though the NDC has, since 1992, been winning the Zongo votes, it did not mean the party should go to sleep with the assurance that it would win again.

Rather, the party and the Zongo caucus would work hard to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC in the coming election.

“It is for this reason that we are, today, forming the Zongo Taskforce, and your duty is to work to ensure that every Zongo community is delivered to the ruling party,” Alhaji Mahama told the team.

The work of the taskforce is divided into four areas – northern, middle belt, southern belt and metropolitan areas.

Mr. Mumin Abubakr is the leader of the Taskforce team in Amenfi Central, whilst AlhassanYussif is in charge of the southern part.

Abdul Rahim is in charge of the eastern part of Wassa, whilst Sanni Abubakr is heading Sefwi North.

Muhammed Tahiru Mustapha is leading the Metropolitan team, whilst Alhaji Issahaka Wungbe is in charge of Takoradi Zongo and Alhaji Willie Pee, Regional Organiser of the Taskforce.

Reminding the leaders of the team of the task ahead, Alhaji Mahama said they would meet occasionally to access and scrutinise progress made so far, as securing the 85% of the Zongo votes were concerned.

“We will meet occasionally to access the progress of work, so that, together, we can deliver the Zongo votes for our party,” he said.

According to Alhaji Mahama, no government in the history of the country had put the priority of Muslims and Zongos at the forefront of development, than the ruling NDC government.

Citing numerous projects scattered across the country, and the end to struggles Muslims go through before eventually embarking on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, the NDC, according to the Zongo Chairman, had demonstrated that it has Muslims at heart.