Nana Kweku Enyima Endorses Mahama

Nana Kweku Eyimah I, Gyaasehene of Assin Apimanim traditional council has stated categorically that president John Dramani Mahama and the ruling NDC deserve a second term to enable the government to build on the solid foundation.

Gyaasehene Kweku Eyimah I added that since 1992, Ghanaians have been voting for a change of government after a sitting president has ruled for eight years and therefore charged his subjects to ignore calls that the president should be changed in December.

Nana Kweku Eyimah I stated this at Assin Apamanim palace yesterday when the vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur visited him as part of his four day campaign visit to the central region.

Nana said, ‘he has ruled for only four years so I am pleading with you to give him another term in office so that we can have our fair share of the developmental projects’.

He continued; ‘we the people of Apimanim are solidly behind Mahama. He should win and come and continue his development agenda for us because he who performs must be supported’.

On the second day of his tour, the vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur commissioned a newly constructed market at Assin Ngrasi in the Assin South District.

He was supported by the central regional minister, Mr. George Kweku Ricketts Hagan and the District Chief Executive of the Assin South District Assembly, Mr. Kwabena Adyei-Anoma .

The new market has 40 lockable stores, 60 stalls and places of convenient for market men and women as well as the general public.

Remarkable euphoria greeted the commissioning of the market by the local people amidst chanting and showering of praises on the vice president and the Assin South District Assembly.

They joy stemmed from the fact that until the construction of the market, all forms of trading activities were done openly by the sides of the road.

Traders, customers, pedestrians and vehicles always have to compete for space especially during market days in the town.

It is now envisaged that a proper market day will be instituted in the town by the local authority to ensure that the new market becomes vibrant and serve as a third force in the area after Nyankomasi and Foso.