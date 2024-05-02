Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has criticized the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) approach to the Ejisu by-election.

He noted that the action of the party is a repetition of past mistakes in the Assin North by-election.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Pratt the usual overnight development projects in the Ejisu by-election sent another wrong message to the electorate who almost punished the NPP again.

He pointed out the sudden attention and resources directed towards the community, suggesting that such actions appear insincere and opportunistic.

Drawing parallels to the Assin North by-election, where the NPP faced defeat, Pratt emphasized that the party seemingly failed to learn from past experiences.

"They (NPP) should learn; it saddens me that they don't learn from their past. When it's election time and a week before the election, you will see them send bulldozers and so forth to develop the place.

“In fact, things that they haven't done for the people, they now rush to do it. What are you telling the people? What you are telling them is you could do it but you refused to do it; that is the only message. You know their roads are not good.

"You know their schools are in a deplorable condition but you sit there till there is a by-election to address the problem. So, you can do it and you sit down till there is a by-election before going to do it.

“That is the message you send. It's a very negative message but our leaders don't learn. They adopt the same style everyday. You did this same style and were defeated at Assin North; you are using the same style at Ejisu. If it didn't go well for you at Assin North, what makes you think it will be well at Ejisu?” he expressed.