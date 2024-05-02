Gospel singer Nicholas Omane Acheampong has reiterated his stance against electing former President John Dramani Mahama for the presidency, warning that Mahama may seek ‘revenge if he wins the 2024 elections.

Omane Acheampong expresses doubt about Mahama's true intentions for the presidency during an interview with Oyerepa TV monitored by ModernGhana News.

Despite facing criticism for his previous remarks about Mahama, the gospel musician stood by his assertion that Mahama may not prioritize the welfare of Ghanaians if elected.

"This is Mahama’s final shot at the presidency, and if he’s elected, I fear he will retaliate for the 2016 electoral loss. He won’t be as invested because he won’t run again. He’ll punish Ghanaians. My assertion remains that he will show indifference towards the Ghanaian populace. What’s there to apologize for to NDC supporters? Did I offend anyone?" Omane Acheampong conveyed in Twi.