Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo over his remarks regarding road construction when addressing a rally before the Ejisu by-election.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo emphasized his authority in approving road construction projects across Ghana, asserting that no road could be built without his permission.

"I don't say this to boast but there is no road that can be constructed in Ghana without my permission. From today till the 7th of January, the government in power is an NPP government led by Akufo-Addo.

"If you need someone to catch the attention of an NPP president, we need an NPP MP,” President Akufo-Addo declared.

However, Kwesi Pratt, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, took issue with the President's statement, interpreting it as an admission that poor road infrastructure in certain areas was due to Akufo-Addo's refusal to grant permission for construction.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr. Peatt questioned, "What does that mean?"

He added, "It means all the places where roads haven't been constructed because he has refused to give his permission to do it.

“What a statement! Aside from that, he says today that he is NPP President, so if you want your constituency to develop, you should vote for an NPP person because it is an NPP person who can go to an NPP President to discuss development matters. I am so sad and worried.”