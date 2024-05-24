Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens

ModernGhana logo
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission has admonished all eligible citizens to take advantage of the extension of the deadline for the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise to secure a Voter ID Card ahead of the 2024 General Election.

In a statement from the commission, it said it aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so.

The Commission has extended the deadline for the registration by two more days.

“The Electoral Commission is pleased to inform the public that the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise has been EXTENDED for two (2) additional days. The Exercise will now end on Wednesday the 29th of May 2024,” the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

The Commission explained that this arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two (2) days of the Registration Exercise.

“We urge all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the Commission's office in the district where they reside to register to vote.

“Election 2024 Your Vote, Your Future,” the Electoral Commission said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

