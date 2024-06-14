Recycling of NDC, NPP for 32 years has led to hardship in Ghana - Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), stated that the continuous recycling of the two main political parties, the NPP and NDC, has led to economic hardships for Ghanaians, and it is time for a change in leadership.

He made these remarks at his campaign launch in Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

Dr. Ayariga emphasized that the APC is the only party capable of saving Ghana from collapse. He outlined several key policies he intends to implement if elected in the 2024 general elections, including banning foreign bureaus in Ghana, prohibiting dollar transactions in businesses and restaurants, creating jobs for the youth, providing graduate financing loans for students, and promoting youth empowerment in agriculture.

He spoke at rallies in Zebilla, Binduri and Bawku in the Kusaug traditional area. Supporters in Zebilla and Binduri greeted Dr. Ayariga enthusiastically before his arrival in Bawku, expressing their belief that he is the only hope for Ghana and vowing to support his campaign vigorously.

Before his campaign launch, Dr. Ayariga and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Overlord of the Kusaug traditional area, Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, at his palace to announce his mission and seek his blessings. Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, through the vice president of the Kusaug Traditional Council, Naba Ibrahim Aguuri II, praised Dr. Ayariga for seeking the blessings of the traditional ruler before starting his campaign and assured him of their prayers.

Dr. Ayariga's campaign launch in Bawku-Zua saw a large turnout of market women and party supporters. He urged the crowd to vote for him to become the next president and bring development to the area. He expressed concern over abandoned projects in the region, particularly the Bolga-Pulmakom highway, and criticized the rising prices of goods, making them unaffordable for ordinary Ghanaians.

He cautioned against voting for the NPP and NDC, accusing them of causing hardships, and encouraged a bold decision to vote for the APC. The launch event was vibrant, attracting people of all ages, including children who eagerly ran alongside Dr. Ayariga's convoy.

On his way to his residence in Bawku, Dr. Ayariga was warmly received by students from senior high schools. He advised them to focus on their studies and avoid rushing into relationships, assuring them of employment opportunities when he is elected as president of Ghana.