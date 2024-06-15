ModernGhana logo
Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso

  Sat, 15 Jun 2024
Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso
There was a heavy security presence in Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency of the Ashanti Region to ensure a smooth and peaceful end to the vote transfer exercise on Friday, June 14, 2024.

This followed tension between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as they accused each other of either using thugs to intimidate electorates or busing people from other areas to the constituency.

In an interview with Channel One News, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Elvis Dapaah, alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress deployed thugs to intimidate and disrupt the process, leading to several misunderstandings.

615202413605-rvmyqdc553-615202411232-mankranso-2

Responding to the NPP candidate’s allegations, the NDC constituency secretary, Dumong Solomon Labinin, refuted the claims, stating that those referred to as thugs were actually party faithful who were there to observe and ensure a fair process.

He also alleged that the NPP was busing people from other constituencies to the centre.

Meanwhile, some electorates called for an extension of the exercise.

615202413605-l5gsj7u3i1-615202411232-mankranso-1

The last day of the two-week vote transfer exercise saw a large number of electorates at the centre in Mankranso.

The Electoral Commission rescinded its decision of not allowing political parties’ agents to observe the vote transfer after it faced stiff rejection from the NDC.

—citinewsroom

