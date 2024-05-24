ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC condemns alleged violent tactics of NPP PC for Nkoranza South

  Fri, 24 May 2024
NDC NDC condemns alleged violent tactics of NPP PC for Nkoranza South
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nkoranza South of the Bono East Region has expressed deep concern over the alleged violent actions of Madam Harriet Oppong Kyeremateng, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

The NDC claims that these actions are undermining the peace and unity of the area.

In a press conference held on May 24, 2024, Mr Agyenim Boateng Katasko, the NDC Constituency Communications Officer, highlighted the significant contributions made by the NDC under the leadership of Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, the Member of Parliament for the area.

He noted that approximately 80% of all infrastructural development in Nkoranza South was carried out by the NDC, helping to uplift the image of the Constituency.

"It is unfortunate and regrettable that these gains are being eroded due to the violent nature of Madam Harriet Oppong Kyeremateng," Mr. Katasko stated.

He recounted an incident on March 29, 2024, where Madam Kyeremateng and her alleged thugs, including a known gang leader named Pascal, reportedly threatened workers at a road construction site in Nsunensa with a pump-action gun.

This incident was widely reported by both national and local media, including Accra FM and Power FM.

Mr. Katasko described Madam Kyeremateng as "the most violent political figure ever in the history of Nkoranza South," claiming that her actions have made the NPP highly unattractive to some key members of the party.

He also accused the NPP of importing individuals from the Ashanti Region, Techiman, and the Upper West Region to register to vote in Nkoranza South and intimidate residents, which he believes is a violation of electoral regulations.

"The NPP has been the primary source of chaos and confusion throughout the voter registration exercise," Mr. Katasko asserted.

He criticized their tactics of intimidation and violence, which he said have disrupted the peace of the community.

The NDC also addressed allegations made by the NPP in a recent press release, dismissing them as "uninspiring and entirely fabricated lies." Mr. Katasko emphasized that Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum is a man of integrity who is not involved in any violence.

He assured the public that the NDC remains committed to peace and the democratic process.

Highlighting a recent incident, Mr. Katasko reported that the NDC's Regional Communications Officer, Mr Abubakari Sulemana, was arrested in a "Rambo style" manner under the directive of Madam Kyeremateng. "This kind of arrest does not scare us a bit," he stated.

Mr. Katasko concluded by calling on all residents of Nkoranza South to remain calm and vigilant.

"The NDC will continue to uphold peace and ensure that our democratic processes are protected from the disruptive tactics of the NPP," he declared

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gazing at ladies beads can prolong mens lives — CEO of KAMA Group Gazing at ladies’ beads can prolong men’s lives — CEO of KAMA Group

1 hour ago

Two dead, 23 injured as Mercedes Sprinter bus crashes tree on Winneba-Apam highway Two dead, 23 injured as Mercedes Sprinter bus crashes tree on Winneba-Apam highw...

1 hour ago

'My arrest, detention gave me 30 years' worth of glory, political mileage' - Hopson Adorye 'My arrest, detention gave me 30 years' worth of glory, political mileage' - Hop...

3 hours ago

Police withdraw injunction application against DumsorMustStop protest Police withdraw injunction application against #DumsorMustStop protest

3 hours ago

Even if Im jailed, Ill still speak my mind and heart — Hopeson Adorye Even if I’m jailed, I’ll still speak my mind and heart — Hopeson Adorye

3 hours ago

If I decide to write a book, it could change the face of Ghanas democracy — Hopeson Adorye If I decide to write a book, it could change the face of Ghana’s democracy — Hop...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Whoever misbehaves will regret it —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Whoever misbehaves will regret it — Interior Minister

3 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels saga: I wonder if you understand issues discussed or you sleep during meetings —Kwamena Duncan slams TUC SSNIT Hotels saga: I wonder if you understand issues discussed or you sleep duri...

3 hours ago

Nana Akomea left and Mahama ‘You’re hypocrite; you speak from both sides of your mouth’ — Nana Akomea ‘desce...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Ato Forson ‘If you have the licence to scream, we also have the licence to react’ — Ken Agy...

Just in....
body-container-line