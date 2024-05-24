May 24: Rains, cloudy weather expected in many parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is forecasting rain and cloudy conditions in many parts of Ghana this evening.

According to GMet's afternoon weather forecast issued in the afternoon of Friday, May 24, most areas will see sunny skies with a few clouds this afternoon.

However, portions of the country's southwestern region can expect thunderstorms or rain already this afternoon.

A duty forecaster at GMet, Albert Cobbinah who signed the report noted “thunderstorms or rain are anticipated over few areas within the southwestern portions of the country."

Come evening, the forecast calls for thunderstorms and rain over "areas within the forest zone, transition and the northern sectors."

Meanwhile, "the rest of the country [is expected to see] partly cloudy condition" this evening, according to forecaster Cobbinah.