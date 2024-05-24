ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May 24: Rains, cloudy weather expected in many parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

Climate May 24: Rains, cloudy weather expected in many parts of Ghana this evening — GMet
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is forecasting rain and cloudy conditions in many parts of Ghana this evening.

According to GMet's afternoon weather forecast issued in the afternoon of Friday, May 24, most areas will see sunny skies with a few clouds this afternoon.

However, portions of the country's southwestern region can expect thunderstorms or rain already this afternoon.

A duty forecaster at GMet, Albert Cobbinah who signed the report noted “thunderstorms or rain are anticipated over few areas within the southwestern portions of the country."

Come evening, the forecast calls for thunderstorms and rain over "areas within the forest zone, transition and the northern sectors."

Meanwhile, "the rest of the country [is expected to see] partly cloudy condition" this evening, according to forecaster Cobbinah.

524202414908-0e72xlkwwr-img5099.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gazing at ladies beads can prolong mens lives — CEO of KAMA Group Gazing at ladies’ beads can prolong men’s lives — CEO of KAMA Group

2 hours ago

Two dead, 23 injured as Mercedes Sprinter bus crashes tree on Winneba-Apam highway Two dead, 23 injured as Mercedes Sprinter bus crashes tree on Winneba-Apam highw...

2 hours ago

'My arrest, detention gave me 30 years' worth of glory, political mileage' - Hopson Adorye 'My arrest, detention gave me 30 years' worth of glory, political mileage' - Hop...

4 hours ago

Police withdraw injunction application against DumsorMustStop protest Police withdraw injunction application against #DumsorMustStop protest

4 hours ago

Even if Im jailed, Ill still speak my mind and heart — Hopeson Adorye Even if I’m jailed, I’ll still speak my mind and heart — Hopeson Adorye

4 hours ago

If I decide to write a book, it could change the face of Ghanas democracy — Hopeson Adorye If I decide to write a book, it could change the face of Ghana’s democracy — Hop...

4 hours ago

2024 elections: Whoever misbehaves will regret it —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Whoever misbehaves will regret it — Interior Minister

4 hours ago

SSNIT Hotels saga: I wonder if you understand issues discussed or you sleep during meetings —Kwamena Duncan slams TUC SSNIT Hotels saga: I wonder if you understand issues discussed or you sleep duri...

4 hours ago

Nana Akomea left and Mahama ‘You’re hypocrite; you speak from both sides of your mouth’ — Nana Akomea ‘desce...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Ato Forson ‘If you have the licence to scream, we also have the licence to react’ — Ken Agy...

Just in....
body-container-line