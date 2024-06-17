Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned John Alan Kyerematen, the leader and flagbearer of the Movement for Change, against allowing Hopeson Adorye to spearhead his campaign.

In a Father's Day message posted on his X platform on Sunday, June 17, 2024, Allotey Jacobs described Hopeson Adorye, the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, as a cursed individual whose involvement could lead the movement to doom.

He urged Kyerematen to distance himself from Adorye.

"Mr. Alan Kyerematen, whether you are older than me or I am older, I am wishing you a Happy Father's Day and want to remind you that Hopeson Adorye, who is leading your campaign, is a cursed person. Don't let him lead you to your grave," Allotey Jacobs wrote.

Hopeson Adorye, once a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was expelled from the ruling party after he openly endorsed Alan Kyerematen.

Kyerematen had left the NPP to form the Movement for Change, making reference to mistreatment during the party's presidential primaries in which he was a contestant.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adorye has been a controversial figure, particularly following his claims during a media engagement for the Movement for Change.