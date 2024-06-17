WOFAGRIC and GISA move to Bono Region; set to empower over 1000 women farmers

Over 1000 rural women farmers are set to benefit from the 6th edition of the Women in Food and Agriculture Leadership Training Forum & Expo (WOFAGRIC) and the Gold In The Soil Awards (GISA).

Organized by the Agrihouse Foundation in collaboration with YARA Ghana, the event will take place on July 9th and 10th in Sunyani, Bono Region. WOFAGRIC aims to honor the efforts and contributions of women, young female agripreneurs, female students, and women with disabilities in ensuring food security, poverty alleviation, employment creation, and economic development.

The GISA is a women-focused award ceremony that promotes, strengthens, and motivates women achievers in agribusiness at the community, district, and regional levels. Applications are being accepted for seventeen different award categories, including Passion for Farm, Outstanding Woman in Extension Services, She-Innovates, The Super Woman Award, Climate-Smart Women Project Award, Star in Ag Award, and Royal Agro Award, among others.

At the launch event in Accra, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, noted that they have directly empowered over 5,000 women and indirectly impacted over 11,000 over the past five years.

She highlighted that many women have expanded their markets internationally and formed cooperatives, stressing the importance of strengthening market linkages beyond Ghana's borders.

Mrs. Comfort Acheampong, Coordinator for the Ghana National Egg Secretariat, underscored the pivotal role of women in agriculture, noting that women comprise nearly half of the world's farmers and are the backbone of Ghana's agricultural sector. Despite their crucial role, women face barriers such as limited access to education and finance, hindering their ability to adopt new technologies and maximize productivity.

Under this year’s theme, "Overcoming the Barriers to Women and Agribusiness Development: The Role of Stakeholders," the forum emphasizes the importance of empowering women in agriculture and recognizing their contributions to the economy and society. The event aims to provide mentorship, and coaching, and equip women farmers to thrive.

Theresa Randolph, Country Manager for YARA Ghana, highlighted YARA's commitment to supporting these awards since their inception, acknowledging agriculture as key to Ghana's progress.

She emphasized the need to support women in agriculture to achieve the highest levels of success and called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to enhance food security and ensure the livelihoods of farmers and their communities.