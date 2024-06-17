ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour

Headlines Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has issued an apology to his supporters within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not giving them prior notice before joining Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team during a tour of the Ashanti Region last week.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign received a significant boost on June 11, 2024, when he was joined by the Assin Central lawmaker as part of the NPP flagbearer's three-day campaign tour of the region.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure in the NPP, accompanied Dr. Bawumia to Suame to share the Vice President's vision ahead of the 2024 elections.

A viral photo capturing a conversation between Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia during the tour sparked reactions on social media.

Some of Agyapong's supporters expressed their displeasure with his decision to support Dr. Bawumia, particularly given his previous critical statements against him during and after the presidential primaries, in which he also contested.

In reaction to the backlash, Kennedy Agyapong sought to clarify his actions and extended an apology to his followers.

"It didn't go well with some of you, and I want to apologise for not informing you before I went on the campaign tour. But I want all the party faithful to know that I have not resigned from the party, nor am I going independent, and I'm still a member of the NPP," Agyapong said during a gathering to mark his 64th birthday on June 16, 2024.

"As long as I'm a member of the party, irrespective of what happened in the presidential primaries, I think it will be best for all of us to come together and rally support behind the party. I'm pleading with my supporters to use the occasion of my birthday to reconcile," he appealed.

Agyapong also called for unity within the party, urging his supporters and that of the Vice President to come together.

"I'm also appealing to the supporters of the Vice President [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] to reciprocate the same favours I'm rendering on behalf of my supporters, so I'm pleading with both sides to unite and rally behind Dr. Bawumia and the NPP," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

1 hour ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

2 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

2 hours ago

Locked up health supplies: Govt made a silly mistake for letting health prevention activities suffer —NPP MP admits ‘Locked up health supplies: Gov’t made a silly mistake for letting health preven...

2 hours ago

A prophetess, a small boy warnedKutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific date by people within his circle but ignored —Capt. Joel Sowu reveals A prophetess, a ‘small boy’ warned Kutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific...

2 hours ago

(Rtd)Captain Joel Sowu [left] and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah I must be sick in the head not to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s founder, ...

2 hours ago

Common Kenkey, Gob will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been dollarised; Ghana needs help' —Afaglo ‘Common Kenkey, Gobɛ will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been...

2 hours ago

Mahama Failed 1V1D, other wasteful projects will be eliminated if elected — Mahama

3 hours ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

Just in....
body-container-line