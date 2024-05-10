ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Refusal to accept the VP slot; Kennedy Agyapong’s greatest mistake ever!!

Feature Article Refusal to accept the VP slot; Kennedy Agyapongs greatest mistake ever!!
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As a fun and a die hard supporter of Kennedy's presidential bid and his subsequent campaign, I am deeply disappointed to have heard that the vice presidential slot was offered to him and he rejected it outright. If indeed that is true then, arguably he has made the biggest mistake ever in his life and he would live to regret it, if indeed he has that deep love for Ghana and wanted to help change the status quo.

It saddens me that all other Kennedy's fans are refusing to see the reality of the current situation and the future dynamics of our country's political terrain. The truth or the reality is that Bawumia is definitely going to win the election coming December 2024 and if he does, he is definitely going to go for a second term as incumbent president and whether he wins or loses, he would have spent 8 years by then, add that to Ken's current age of 64 and you get 72 years. At 72, I doubt if he would still have the desire and the energy to run for presidential office. Besides, Bawumia's running mate would also have been marketed for 8 years and nobody would bypass him/her to choose another candidate.

Also, after 8 years of Bawumia's presidency, Kennedy's influence and respect in the party would have considerably diminished over time. People must remember that politics is like the world and it's resources, when you are young, energetic, intelligent and resourceful, you are like the African continent; very rich and people scramble for your resources and you always have people to follow you and praise every single move you make. When you grow up in politics and become matured and wiser, you are likened to Europe, a land that is fully exploited and its people living on past glories, at which time you would be like the Osei Kyei Mensahs or the Nii lanteys of the NDC. After a while, your political life would be likened to the land of Siberia, though, full of resources, yet nobody wants to go there. You would be left alone and not be bothered by people who previously trooped to your house or office. At which time you become irrelevant in your own party like Dr. Anane of npp and the Totobi Kwarkyes of the ndc. Political career as usual is like the demand curve, it rises, peaks and thereafter declines.

Kennedy is now at the peak of his political career and if he doesn't take advantage of his peak to take good decisions for himself, he will soon fall into political oblivion and his relevance will wane. This is why I am of the strongest opinion that he should have accepted the veep position if indeed it was offered to him as rumors have it. After all, if Bawumia has been able to use his vice presidential position to carry out digitalization of the country plus a host of other reforms, he could have as well use the same position to implement his PHD agenda.

More from this author (76)

More

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan vist a school in Abuja to open an event on mental health for students. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nigeria

29 minutes ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress Ghana’s electoral commission is one that trusts thieves — Omane Boamah

29 minutes ago

Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance Company All government cares about is spending more and more money on itself — Dalex Fin...

3 hours ago

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye COVID-19: GHS records 57% vaccination coverage

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

3 hours ago

Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

3 hours ago

PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act

3 hours ago

Voter registration: NDC slams ECs refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits Voter registration: NDC slams EC’s refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana 190m stake in US Millennium Compact — Mahama Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana $190m stake in US Millenni...

3 hours ago

Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama' scheme — NDC warns EC Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama'...

Just in....
body-container-line