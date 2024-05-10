Refusal to accept the VP slot; Kennedy Agyapong’s greatest mistake ever!!

As a fun and a die hard supporter of Kennedy's presidential bid and his subsequent campaign, I am deeply disappointed to have heard that the vice presidential slot was offered to him and he rejected it outright. If indeed that is true then, arguably he has made the biggest mistake ever in his life and he would live to regret it, if indeed he has that deep love for Ghana and wanted to help change the status quo.

It saddens me that all other Kennedy's fans are refusing to see the reality of the current situation and the future dynamics of our country's political terrain. The truth or the reality is that Bawumia is definitely going to win the election coming December 2024 and if he does, he is definitely going to go for a second term as incumbent president and whether he wins or loses, he would have spent 8 years by then, add that to Ken's current age of 64 and you get 72 years. At 72, I doubt if he would still have the desire and the energy to run for presidential office. Besides, Bawumia's running mate would also have been marketed for 8 years and nobody would bypass him/her to choose another candidate.

Also, after 8 years of Bawumia's presidency, Kennedy's influence and respect in the party would have considerably diminished over time. People must remember that politics is like the world and it's resources, when you are young, energetic, intelligent and resourceful, you are like the African continent; very rich and people scramble for your resources and you always have people to follow you and praise every single move you make. When you grow up in politics and become matured and wiser, you are likened to Europe, a land that is fully exploited and its people living on past glories, at which time you would be like the Osei Kyei Mensahs or the Nii lanteys of the NDC. After a while, your political life would be likened to the land of Siberia, though, full of resources, yet nobody wants to go there. You would be left alone and not be bothered by people who previously trooped to your house or office. At which time you become irrelevant in your own party like Dr. Anane of npp and the Totobi Kwarkyes of the ndc. Political career as usual is like the demand curve, it rises, peaks and thereafter declines.

Kennedy is now at the peak of his political career and if he doesn't take advantage of his peak to take good decisions for himself, he will soon fall into political oblivion and his relevance will wane. This is why I am of the strongest opinion that he should have accepted the veep position if indeed it was offered to him as rumors have it. After all, if Bawumia has been able to use his vice presidential position to carry out digitalization of the country plus a host of other reforms, he could have as well use the same position to implement his PHD agenda.