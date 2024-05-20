ModernGhana logo
Consequences of trying to hold on to power at all costs

Consequences of trying to hold on to power at all costs
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Greed is a destructive force that can have far-reaching consequences, but prioritising empathy, fairness, and sustainability can lead to a more equitable and prosperous world for all.

There are more: greed can damage one's reputation and legacy, leading to a loss of trust and respect from others.

There are plethora of
examples of political leaders who faced humiliation when they tried to stay in power at all costs. And I will cite some examples:

Omar al-Bashir of Sudan was forced to step down in 2019 after mass protests and international pressure, despite attempting to cling to power.

Yahya Jammeh of Gambia lost the 2016 election but refused to concede, leading to a regional military intervention that forced him into exile.

Mohamed Morsi of Egypt attempted to consolidate power and ignored the judiciary, leading to mass protests and a military coup that ousted him in 2013.

Manuel Zelaya of Honduras tried to extend his term in 2009, but was ousted in a military coup, leading to international condemnation and exile.

Blaise Compaoré of Burkina Faso attempted to amend the constitution to extend his rule in 2014, leading to mass protests and a military coup that forced him to flee.

Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast refused to accept defeat in the 2010 election, leading to a civil war and his eventual arrest almost half naked by international forces.

Hosni Mubarak of Egypt tried to transfer power to his son in 2011, but faced mass protests, leading to his ousting and eventual conviction.

Slobodan Milošević of Serbia attempted to rig the 2000 election, but faced mass protests and international pressure, leading to his eventual arrest and trial for war crimes.

Jean-Bertrand Aristide of Haiti was ousted in a coup in 2004 after attempting to consolidate power and ignored the protests of the opposition.

Ferdinand Marcos Philippines was forced into exile in 1986 after attempting to rig the election and faced mass protests and international pressure.

Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine fled in 2014 after a bloody crackdown on protesters and faced charges of corruption and human rights abuses.

Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil lost the 2022 election and faced criticism for his authoritarian tendencies and attacks on democracy.

Bashar al-Assad of Syria was accused of war crimes and human rights abuses, and faced international isolation and sanctions.

These examples demonstrate that attempting to hold on to power at all costs can lead to humiliation, accountability, loss of power and ultimately prosecution for criminal charges.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

