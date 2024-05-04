Nkawie Seidi community benefits from entrepreneurship training by seven KNUST students

ModernGhana logo
Nkawie Seidi, a predominantly farming community in the Atwima Nwabiagya South municipality of the Ashanti region, is benefiting from the 7th Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy Project (SEaP) of seven Master of Science Development Management students of the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The aim is to foster economic empowerment and sustainability by providing comprehensive entrepreneurship and baking training to female farmers and students within the farming community.

Recognizing the untapped potential within the community, the initiative further seeks to equip participants with essential additional and alternative livelihood skills to establish thriving local businesses.

The decision to focus on entrepreneurship and baking training stemmed from the observation that residents often traveled to the district capital to procure pastries, highlighting a significant market demand waiting to be met locally.

The seven graduate students under the name “Anidaso Outreach group” comprises Anthony Amoh- Adu, Birago Kyei, Emmanuel Agyei Kyem, Grace Nana Adwoa Banasam, Jacqueline Birago Kessie, Prince Asiedu and Rexford Appiah.

Led by Emmanuel Agyei Kyem, the Anidaso Outreach collaborated with Cafe de Kessie, a renowned bakery company based in Kumasi to undertake the exercise.

Training sessions
During the training sessions, facilitated by Cafe de Kessie and Anidaso Outreach, participants received practical insights and hands-on experience in baking techniques, business management, and marketing strategies.

The Anidaso Outreach group further supported the beneficiaries with a seed capital of Gh.c 6,200, which was mainly meant to procure baking equipment to put into practice all that they had been taught.

Mrs. Rahamata Yahaya, the Women in Agricultural Development Officer at the Atwima Nwabiagya municipal directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) received the amount on their behalf.

She commended the students for the laudable initiative and urged participants to leverage this alternative livelihood avenue to enhance their economic prospects.

Through this philanthropic endeavor, the Anidaso Outreach group not only addressed a pressing need for sustainable economic development but also fostered gender-inclusive empowerment within the community.

This perfectly aligns with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1, 5, and 8.

SDG 1 calls for the end of poverty in all forms while SDG 5 focuses on gender equality. SDG 8 also touches on promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

