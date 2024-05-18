Tema Circuit Court seizes Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to Ada Chief for defaulting in payment of Gh₵53,600 judgment debt

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV vehicle belonging to a Chief of Ada, Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV, who is the Divisional Chief (Wetsoyi) of the Dangmebiawe Clan of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, has been seized by a Tema Circuit Court for defaulting in payment of judgment debt of GH₵53,600.00, awarded in favor of the plaintiff, Mr. Samuel Zebulon Okudzeto.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Vehicle with Reg. No. GE 1304 – 23 was seized by the Court and the defendant has up to a week to effect payment or lose the vehicle.

The Sogakope High Court dismissed an application for contempt filed by Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV, against Zebulon Okudzeto who is the (CEO) of Vessel of Hope Micro Credit & Engineering Service Limited as 1st respondent, two journalists, and a newspaper (Republic press).

The Wetsoyi who went for a loan that amounted to GH₵500,000.00 allegedly for his chieftaincy litigation and to gazette his chieftaincy title paid GH₵130,000.00 and was left with GH₵370,000.00 which he is said to have failed in honouring the payment terms and was taken to court for the recovery of said amount but later sued the 4 people in court after the case found its way to the public domain through their publications.

In this instant case, Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV filed an application for contempt against the 4 respondents initially but proceeded against two being 1st (Zebulon Okudzeto, CEO) and 3rd (Opesika Puplampu) respondents herein.

On Wednesday 11th May, 2022 judgment was given in favor of the 2 respondents by the Sogakope High Court before Her Lawship Justice Doreen G. Boakye-Agyei (Mrs.).

That the 1st respondent in the contempt case (Zebulon Okudzeto, CEO) now the plaintiff caused a writ of summons at Tema Circuit Court to sue Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV, Divisional Chief (Wetsoyi) of the Dangmebiawe Clan of Ada as the defendant on the 12th day of July 2023 praying this court for the following contempt’s damages reliefs:

A declaration that the failed committal proceedings mounted by defendants against the plaintiff in suit number EI3: Republic vrs. Zebulon Okudzeto & 3 ors. was unwarranted, unfounded, and unjustified.

General damages for malicious prosecution in the sum of GH₵500,000.00. Cost inclusive of legal fees.

On 4th of November, 2023 judgment was entered in favor of Zebulon Okudzeto (Plaintiff) against the defendant (Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV), Divisional Chief (Wetsoyi) of the Dangmebiawe Clan of Ada, by Tema Circuit Court before Her Honour Klorkor Okai-Mills.

On 29th of November, 2023 entry of judgment was filed by Zebulon Okudzeto (Plaintiff) as contempt’s damages reliefs:

Plaintiff is awarded compensatory damages of GH₵35,000.00

Total cost awarded in favor of plaintiff GH₵18,600.00

Total judgment debt against the defendant GH₵53,600.00.

According to the court records on 20th March 2024 entry of judgment was served on the defendant (Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV) personally to pay the judgment debt of GH₵53,600 but defaulted in payment.

That on the 9th day of April, 2024 the plaintiff/ judgment creditor caused a writ of Fieri Facias to be issued at the instance against the defendant/ judgment debtor and attached the particulars of seizure of the defendant's Toyota Land Cruiser SUV vehicle with Reg. No. GE 1304 - 23 for the recovery of the judgment debt of GH₵53,600.00.

On Wednesday 15th May, 2024, the defendant’s Toyota Land Cruiser SUV vehicle with Reg. No. GE 1304 – 23 was seized at Kasseh – Ada by the Tema Circuit Court, in the premises of Ada Divisional Police Headquarters, when the defendant came for cautioning as a suspect for allegedly defrauding one Nene Tettey Nyabu II of an amount of GH₵40,000.00.

The said vehicle is now in the custody of the auctioneer at Tema and Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV has up to seven (7) days from the day of the seizure of the said vehicle to pay for the judgment debts or have his vehicle auctioned or offered for sale.