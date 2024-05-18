ModernGhana logo
Road contractors directed to expedite work in Eastern Region 

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways, has concluded a two-day tour of the Eastern Region, calling on road contractors to expedite their work to meet deadlines.

He also urged contractors facing challenges on the job to seek assistance from the regional authorities at the Ghana Highways Authority in Koforidua, as well as the Head Office, to resolve any issues.

The tour, which was an inspection of the progress made on road rehabilitation and reconstruction projects, began at Akuse Junction and continued through Somanya, Larteh, Nkurakan, Asesewa, Begoro, Aboso, and Koforidua township.

It continued from Asamankese, passing through Akroso, Achiase, Akim Oda, Mpraeso, Kwahu Tafo, and Juaso, and ended at Anyinam.

The Minister noted that his observations from the tour showed that work on many roads had reached above 70 per cent and was progressing steadily.

He encouraged contractors with lower work percentages to catch up and reminded them that they should not hesitate to approach the Ghana Highway Authority if they encountered any obstacles.

Mr Asenso-Boakye visited the bridge connecting Akuse junction and Somanya, which was almost at its completion stage. The bridge is among 50 bridges worth 47 million euros obtained from the Czech Republic.

The reconstruction of the 27-kilometre Akim Oda-Achiase-Amanfopong Road and the rehabilitation of the 16.4-kilometre Akim Swedru and Akim Awisa town roads were said to be 96.3 per cent completed.

The rehabilitation of the 15.3-kilometre Asamankese-Akroso road and 5.3-kilometre Akroso town roads were also said to be at a 70.45 per cent stage of completion.

Also, the reconstruction of the 25-kilometre Nkurakan-Adukrom-Trom junction road and 11.1-kilometre Adukrom-Trom Road were reported to be at 95 per cent stage of completion.

