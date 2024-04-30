GNPC Foundation to open 2024/25 scholarship application portal on May 7

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has opened the application portal for its 2024/2025 local scholarship programme. The scholarship targets both undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing degrees in Ghana.

According to a statement from the Foundation, "The GNPC Foundation is accepting applications for Postgraduate (Masters and PhD programmes) and Undergraduate Local scholarships for the 2024/2025 Academic year."

Interested applicants are advised to apply online via the Foundation's website, www.gnpcghana.com between 7th May and 31st May 2024.

"All applications are to be done online. Submission of hard copies of application would be rejected," the statement noted.

Eligibility for the scholarship is restricted to Ghanaians who have gained admission to tertiary institutions in Ghana. Teachers and lecturers at technical institutions pursuing STEM and TVET programmes are also eligible to apply.

"Nursing Training Colleges and Colleges of Education are not eligible," according to the statement.

A number of documents including admission letters, academic transcripts and certificates, CV, proof of nationality and passport pictures are required as part of the application process.

The statement further warned, "It is important that your eligibility for this scholarship award is based on provision of accurate information. Misrepresentation in any material renders the application null and void."

Prospective applicants have been advised to follow the GNPC Foundation's social media pages for updates on the selection process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.