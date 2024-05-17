ModernGhana logo
It’s now difficult to find househelps due to free SHS, enrollment of girls has increased – Bawumia

FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the successes of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy introduced by his government, asserting its significant benefits for the nation.

Speaking to religious leaders during his campaign tour of the Upper East Region, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to disregard critics of the policy, labelling them as naysayers who lack a comprehensive understanding of national development.

“Our records in education are very massive. For instance, the free SHS policy has borne good fruits for the country notwithstanding the naysayers' bad beliefs and assertions. An enrolment record of 1.4 million has been recorded under our government, a figure that is greater than any other government in the history of this country. And we will do more if I become the president,” Dr. Bawumia intimated.

Dr. Bawumia detailed the positive impacts of the free SHS policy, noting its role in significantly increasing overall student enrollment, particularly among girls.

“Enrollment of girls into various schools has increased. In fact, it has made maid work in the city very difficult to get,” he remarked, highlighting the shift from domestic work to education for many young girls.

He further emphasised the policy’s success in the five regions of the North, where there has been a notable rise in student enrolment and improved academic performance. This development, Dr. Bawumia stated, is part of a broader effort to enhance educational opportunities across the country, especially in historically underserved regions.

Dr. Bawumia also announced substantial investments in technical and vocational education, highlighting a GHC 6 billion investment in technical and vocational institution enrollment.

“Our government has invested GHC 6 billion in Technical and Vocational institution enrollment with technological advancement in those institutions,” he stated.

This investment aims to equip students with practical skills and technological expertise, aligning education with the demands of the modern job market.

-classfmonline

