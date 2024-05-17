Pwalugu multipurpose dam is dear to my heart – Bawumia

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during a recent campaign tour in the Upper East Region, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Pwalugu multipurpose dam's construction and completion.

Addressing religious leaders in Bolgatanga, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the project's critical role in the region's agricultural and economic development.

Expressing his dedication, Dr. Bawumia stated, "I have no doubt that I'm championing the Pwalugu multipurpose dam and by the grace of God, we will do it."

He elaborated on his vision for a technology-driven and smart agribusiness sector, noting that if elected as president, his first priority would be agriculture. "Large-scale commercial agriculture, and mechanized agriculture with the application of technology," he emphasized, pointing out the potential of the region's land and water resources for this initiative.

In contrast, the Upper East Regional Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticized the Vice President and his government in a recent press release.

They accused the administration of failing to account for the stalled Pwalugu multipurpose dam and the regional airport project, both crucial for the area's development.

The NDC's statement called for accountability and immediate action, arguing that the stagnation of these projects has exacerbated local economic hardships. "We demand answers from the Vice President," the statement declared, urging for a resolution to the ongoing issues and a mitigation of the region's economic distress.

