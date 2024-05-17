ModernGhana logo
Jurors in Ashanti Region defy strike directive from leaders over assurance from CJ

The Jurors in the Ashanti Region have defied the directive of their national leadership to embark on a nationwide strike.

On Thursday, May 16, jurors declared a nationwide indefinite strike over several months of unpaid allowances owed them.

Jurors in the Ashanti Region who embarked on a similar action in November 2023, however, say they are still discharging their duties as expected and have refused to join their counterparts in other parts of the country.

According to them, although they are affected by the concerns raised by the striking jurors, they are hopeful that their arrears will be paid following the assurances of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who met them in November 2023.

The General Foreman of the Ashanti Regional jurors, Albert Ackah, said his members are relying on the Chief Justice’s assurance in the meantime.

He added that their defiance is, however, not to say they oppose the actions of the national leadership and other striking jurors.

“We had a meeting with the Chief Justice when she came to Kumasi and she promised that all the arrears would be paid to us. That is what we were expecting and we believe that she will do so because it is the allowance that we use to commute to court to carry out our duties and so if the allowances are not coming, how are we going to do work?”

“We believe that the Chief Justice will honour her promise and so for now, we are working but that is not to say what our colleagues are doing is wrong.”

