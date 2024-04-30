Ghana to begin Hajj flights on May 28 — Hajj Board announces

The Ghana Hajj Board has revealed the schedule for flights transporting Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024.

According to Farouk Hamza, Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board, the first flight departing Ghana will leave Tamale, the capital of Northern Region, on May 28, 2024 bound for Medina, Saudi Arabia.

"The usual sequence of Tamale flights preceding Accra's will be maintained," said Mr. Hamza in a statement.

Two more flights will depart Tamale on May 29 and 30, with the last one on May 31.

The flights from the capital Accra will begin on June 2, followed by additional flights on June 3, 4, 5 and 6. All flights from Accra will also be heading to Medina.

"Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land some of whom have over the years endured the inconveniences of persons who illegally use non-Hajj visas to perform the pilgrimage," Mr. Hamza noted.

Pilgrims can expect meals, medical care, accommodation and transportation to be provided in Saudi Arabia, according to the Hajj Board.

Islamic clerics will offer spiritual guidance, and orientation programmes will educate first-time travelers on performing Hajj and staying healthy.

Mr. Hamza urged prospective pilgrims to contact the board's 42 accredited agents or visit the Hajj Village in Accra for any inquiries.

He also appealed for pilgrims and their families to cooperate with Hajj Board officials to ensure a smooth operation.