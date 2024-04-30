ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana to begin Hajj flights on May 28 — Hajj Board announces

Headlines Ghana to begin Hajj flights on May 28 — Hajj Board announces
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Hajj Board has revealed the schedule for flights transporting Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024.

According to Farouk Hamza, Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board, the first flight departing Ghana will leave Tamale, the capital of Northern Region, on May 28, 2024 bound for Medina, Saudi Arabia.

"The usual sequence of Tamale flights preceding Accra's will be maintained," said Mr. Hamza in a statement.

Two more flights will depart Tamale on May 29 and 30, with the last one on May 31.

The flights from the capital Accra will begin on June 2, followed by additional flights on June 3, 4, 5 and 6. All flights from Accra will also be heading to Medina.

"Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land some of whom have over the years endured the inconveniences of persons who illegally use non-Hajj visas to perform the pilgrimage," Mr. Hamza noted.

Pilgrims can expect meals, medical care, accommodation and transportation to be provided in Saudi Arabia, according to the Hajj Board.

Islamic clerics will offer spiritual guidance, and orientation programmes will educate first-time travelers on performing Hajj and staying healthy.

Mr. Hamza urged prospective pilgrims to contact the board's 42 accredited agents or visit the Hajj Village in Accra for any inquiries.

He also appealed for pilgrims and their families to cooperate with Hajj Board officials to ensure a smooth operation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins i...

21 minutes ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPPs bid to retain parliamentary majority Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary major...

1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richa...

3 hours ago

Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water

3 hours ago

Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport

3 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘It's sad; Glovo is leaving due to high taxes, currency depreciation, high fuel’...

3 hours ago

I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd DumsorMustStop vigil I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd ...

3 hours ago

Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President tells gov't Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President...

4 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghanas peace — National Peace Council Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghana’s peace — Nationa...

5 hours ago

Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL

Just in....
body-container-line