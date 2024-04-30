2024 Election: Suncity FM boss Ransford Antwi goes Independent for Sunyani East

30.04.2024 LISTEN

Mr. Ransford Antwi, a Sports Administrator, renowned businessman and entrepreneur who is currently the CEO of Suncity FM and a Director of Space FM has declared his intention to contest the Sunyani East constituency as an Independent candidate.

Mr. Ransford in his Facebook post on Monday 29th April, 2024 to declare his intention said “After years, months, weeks, and days of attentive listening, intense engagements and sober reflections, I'm left with no other choice than to say YES to the numerous calls and invitations as well as my inner call, to contest as an independent candidate for the Sunyani East constituency.”

In arriving at a decision, Mr. Ransford noted that he was not seeking personal rewards or recompense but for the future of the constituency and pledged not to fail the people in the discharge of his duties as an MP when elected into office. “I view the numerous appeals to contest as an invitation to join the masses in our collective battle to remove the albatross of underdevelopment that has been hanging around our necks for some years,” he stated.

Giving hope and how he was ready to offer patriotic services to the constituency, he said “My cardinal objective is to sacrifice my innate gifts and resources for the betterment of the people in the Sunyani East constituency.”

Mr. Ransford alluded to his track record as a founding member of the NPP and good relationship with prominent NDC members. He called upon all voters of Sunyani East to put their welfare and development above party affiliations and join him to rescue the constituency.

“To all NPP supporters who have been disappointed by bad leadership in the constituency, to all NDC supporters looking for a credible candidate who can wrestle power and to all independent voters looking for a selfless candidate, I offer myself as a credible partner,” he assures.

He called for unity and hard work towards a brighter future for Sunyani East.