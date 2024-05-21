ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arrested and blacklisted — EC

Headlines Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arrested and blacklisted — EC
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a stern warning to its temporary officials overseeing the ongoing voter registration, following an incident of fake registrations in Pusiga.

Going forward, the Election management body said it will not countenance any vrsch of the law by its staff and that anyone found will be dealt with and not given the chance to work with them again.

“Any person found violating the laws of the Commission will be handed over to the Police and permanently blacklisted by the Commission,” said the EC in a statement dated May 20.

According to the statement, a registration officer in Pusiga was complicit in facilitating 17 fake voter registrations by accepting fake Ghana Card numbers from party agents, without physically verifying identification documents.

The officer has since been dismissed from his role and handed over to the police, who are investigating the matter.

In the statement, the EC said "While the Police continue with their investigations, the Commission would like to warn all its Temporary Officials that it will not countenance the breach of its electoral laws.”

Meanwhile, the commission is optimistic that despite the challenges, it will be able to register its targeted 623,000 voters by the end of the exercise.

5212024114414-l5gsj7u3i1-img4818.jpeg

5212024114414-vaqduhgtsn-img4817.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Celestina Damoah at the press conference 78.2% Ghanaians support anti-gay bill passage – Report

1 hour ago

Decision by SSNIT to sell its hotels sensible, fair – Franklin Cudjoe Decision by SSNIT to sell its hotels sensible, fair – Franklin Cudjoe

1 hour ago

Nursing trainee allowances: Bawumia promised payment on Thursday but none; enough of this! – GNMTA Nursing trainee allowances: Bawumia promised payment on Thursday but none; enoug...

1 hour ago

Govt recently paid contractors over GH6billion within last two months – Afenyo-Markin Govt recently paid contractors over GH¢6billion within last two months – Afenyo-...

1 hour ago

Bawumias friend trying to manoeuvre voter registration with last-minute Ghana card registration at Pusiga — Omane Boamah Bawumia’s friend trying to manoeuvre voter registration with last-minute Ghana c...

1 hour ago

Special Ghana Card registration begins for residents along Ghana-Burkina Faso border Special Ghana Card registration begins for residents along Ghana-Burkina Faso bo...

1 hour ago

Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arrested and blacklisted — EC Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arre...

1 hour ago

Registration official complicit in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana card dismissed and arrested — EC Registration official complicit in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana card di...

1 hour ago

May 21: Bright and fair weather anticipated for the entire country — GMet May 21: Bright and fair weather anticipated for the entire country — GMet

1 hour ago

Abir SultanPool via Reuters France backs ICC arrest warrant for Israeli, Hamas leaders

Just in....
body-container-line