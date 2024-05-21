Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arrested and blacklisted — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a stern warning to its temporary officials overseeing the ongoing voter registration, following an incident of fake registrations in Pusiga.

Going forward, the Election management body said it will not countenance any vrsch of the law by its staff and that anyone found will be dealt with and not given the chance to work with them again.

“Any person found violating the laws of the Commission will be handed over to the Police and permanently blacklisted by the Commission,” said the EC in a statement dated May 20.

According to the statement, a registration officer in Pusiga was complicit in facilitating 17 fake voter registrations by accepting fake Ghana Card numbers from party agents, without physically verifying identification documents.

The officer has since been dismissed from his role and handed over to the police, who are investigating the matter.

In the statement, the EC said "While the Police continue with their investigations, the Commission would like to warn all its Temporary Officials that it will not countenance the breach of its electoral laws.”

Meanwhile, the commission is optimistic that despite the challenges, it will be able to register its targeted 623,000 voters by the end of the exercise.