Special Ghana Card registration begins for residents along Ghana-Burkina Faso border

The National Identification Authority (NIA) of Ghana, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has launched a special registration exercise for the Ghana Card in Pusiga, located along Ghana's border with Burkina Faso.

The registration began on Monday, May 20 and is scheduled to end on June 14, in three phases targeting communities in and around Pusiga.

According to the NIA statement, "All Ghanaians living in Pusiga who have not been able to register are encouraged to do so."

The first phase from May 20 to 31 will cover Widana/Pulmakom, Kulugungu and Pusiga Area Councils.

The second phase from June 3 to 14 moves to Zuabulga, Kultamise and Hariya Primary School.

Applicants are required to present original documents like birth certificates or Ghanaian passports to verify their identities and citizenship.

In the absence of these formal documents, "one relative or two approved members of the community who have registered and received their Ghana Cards can vouch for you under oath," states the NIA release.

The NIA Corporate Affairs emphasized the need for truthful disclosure, saying "Any person who provides false information during registration or aids a foreigner to register for the Ghana Card will be prosecuted to pay a fine and/or serve a jail term if caught."