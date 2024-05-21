Registration official complicit in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana card dismissed and arrested — EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has dismissed and handed over to the police a registration official in Pusiga district for his role in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana cards.

In a statement released on May 20, the EC revealed that during the ongoing voter registration exercise on May 13, a data entry clerk at the Pusiga district registration center observed suspicious Ghana card numbers on 17 registration forms.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the card numbers were fake, said the election management body.

The statement reads "It was further discovered that the Registration Officer was complicit because he did not physically inspect the Ghana Card of individual applicants but rather accepted the fake numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants."

As a result of this finding, the registration officer in question has been dismissed from his role and arrested by the police to aid investigations.

He has since been granted bail as the police continue their probe into the matter.

The 17 applicants involved have however been registered through the guarantor system.

The EC warned that "it will not countenance the breach of its electoral laws" and that "Any person found violating the laws of the Commission will be handed over to the Police and permanently blacklisted by the Commission."