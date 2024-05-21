Bawumia’s friend trying to manoeuvre voter registration with last-minute Ghana card registration at Pusiga — Omane Boamah

LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's allies at the National Identification Authority (NIA) of attempting to manipulate the ongoing voter registration process in the Pusiga constituency.

In a statement, the party’s Director of Elections Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said the NIA's decision to carry out a special Ghana Card registration exercise in Pusiga just days after alleged irregularities were uncovered there "is curious and suspicious."

According to Boamah, "The NIA wants to give the people driven away from the Pusiga registration centre Ghana cards in order for them to register within these final 7 days and vote on December 07."

The NDC had last week accused an Electoral Commission officer in Pusiga of using a single Ghana Card to register over 20 people.

“Upon discovery, the police were promptly notified, leading to Muhazu Alhassan's arrest," said Omane Boamah.

By carrying out the Ghana Card registration now, the NDC official claims the NIA, led by Bawumia's friend Ken Attafuah, aims to "aid illegal voters to embark on the last lap of the voter registration exercise."

The opposition party has vowed to monitor the situation closely, as Dr. Omane Boamah insist "The NDC will only allow legal registration of voters!"

Meanwhile, the NIA exercise, done in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), began on May 20, and is scheduled to end on June 14.