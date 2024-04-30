US, UK and Nigeria lead international arrivals to Ghana in 2023 -Tourism Report

30.04.2024 LISTEN

The United States has maintained its position as the top contributor to international arrivals in Ghana from 2019 to 2023, according to the latest tourism report released by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Despite a slight dip in contributions in 2023, the United States, Nigeria and the United Kingdom, remained significant players, with their combined percentages ranging from 23.4% to 29.7%.

December emerged as the strongest month for international arrivals, with December 2023 alone accounting for 37% of all arrivals, signaling a robust end-of-year trend.

Overall, the data reflects a positive growth trajectory post-COVID, with arrivals in 2023 reaching 1,148,002, a 25% increase from the previous year and a 2% rise above pre-COVID figures, indicating a strong recovery in the tourism sector.

The tourism report, titled "STRONG RECOVERY," According to Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, provides valuable insights into the tourism industry in Ghana and serves as a resource for stakeholders, academia, and research institutions.

It highlights the efforts of the Ghana Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in monitoring tourism statistics and providing essential data for policy direction and decision-making.

Background.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 Tourism Report, revealing a remarkable recovery in the tourism sector post-COVID. The report, presented at the Accra Tourist Information Center (ATIC), provides comprehensive insights into international arrivals and tourism trends in Ghana.

Following a sharp decline in international arrivals in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana experienced a significant rebound in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2021, leading to a 76% surge in total arrivals during that period. The positive momentum continued in 2022, with arrivals nearly doubling, marking a 47% growth. In 2023, arrivals reached 1,148,002, surpassing pre-COVID figures and indicating a strong recovery for the sector.

The tourism report, titled "STRONG RECOVERY," underscores the efforts of the Ghana Tourism Authority in collecting, compiling, and publishing vital information and statistics in accordance with the Tourism Act 2011. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, policymakers, and researchers, offering data and perspective for informed decision-making and policy formulation.