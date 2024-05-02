Western North has been sidelined for far too long; commit to address our needs before 2024 election – WEDNA urges Bawumia

Western North Development Association (Wenda) has called on flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to pledge to address the needs of the people in the region before the 2024 General Election.

This initiative was born out of the recognition that the people of the Western North Region deserve better, they deserve to have their voices heard, their needs addressed, and their potential unlocked.

In a press release signed by WENDA Secretary Maxwell Badioo, it said although Western North is blessed with many natural resources, it has been neglected and denied development by successive governments.

The association insists that the neglect has gone on for far too long and the people will no longer accept it.

This is why the association on behalf of the people is demanding from the Vice President to make a pledge to commit to addressing their needs before the 2024 General Election.

Find a copy of the release below:

Your Excellency, Dr. Bawumia

As we approach this pivotal election year, it is crucial to bring to your attention the dire and pressing needs of the Western North Region. This region, rich in natural resources such as gold, bauxite, cocoa, timber, food and an array of undeveloped tourist sites, stands as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy. However, despite its immense contributions, the Western North Region has been historically sidelined and overlooked in terms of development and investment.

The Western North Development Association (Wenda) was formed with a singular purpose: to advocate for the creation of the Western North Region from the former Western Region. This initiative was born out of the recognition that the people of the Western North Region deserve better, they deserve to have their voices heard, their needs addressed, and their potential unlocked.

Wenda has meticulously listed the needs of the Western North Region, outlining key areas that require urgent attention and investment.

From infrastructure development to healthcare access, from education systems to economic empowerment, the needs of the region are wide-ranging and essential for its sustainable growth and prosperity.

It is time the NPP presidential candidate along with your party, to listen to the cries of the people of the Western North Region and commit to making their needs a top priority in your manifestos. The Western North Region cannot afford to be left behind any longer, it is time for decisive action and strong leadership to bring about meaningful change and development in this critical economic hub of Ghana.

We implore you, as presidential candidates of the NPP to not only listen to the needs of the Western North Region as listed by Wenda but to also make a solemn commitment to addressing these needs with unwavering dedication and accountability. The future of the Western North Region, and indeed the entire country, depends on your willingness to prioritize the well-being and prosperity of all Ghanaians, including those in the Western North Region.

Let this election year be a turning point for the Western North Region, a moment when leaders rise to the occasion, listen to the voices of the marginalized, and take bold steps towards a more equitable and prosperous for the people of Western North Region.

Yours faithfully,

Maxwell Baidoo (Secretary)