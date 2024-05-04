Reflections: 50 Lessons at 50

04.05.2024 LISTEN

Life is what you make it. Whatever situation or position you are born into, you can, with determination, perseverance and faith in your maker, make life rosy for yourself.

This is the story birthed in a book authored by a lady and a child of God, who was born and brought up in very basic surroundings but rose through her environment and circumstances to achieve high laurels for herself and her family.

Dr Mrs Linda Narh recounts growing up in a neighbourhood where no one had been to the university and where the norm was to start making babies in the teenage years. She talks about how her classmates in class 5 begged the class teacher to promote her to the next class and not repeat her. She recounts how she got admitted into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi by sheer grace.

The book, Reflections, is a story of a woman, who after weathering life’s storms, not only found her true self but also a treasure at the end of her personal rainbow. The story of Reflections is skillfully crafted as a compilation of lessons gained over her five decades of existence.

It spans from her earliest days on earth, through her vibrant youth, to the challenging and gloomy periods when she navigated life’s intricacies on her path to becoming the person she was destined to be.

The book, which catalogues 50 lessons was launched on the 26th April, 2024, the 50th birthday of Dr Narh.

Speaker after speaker who spoke at the launch event was full of praise for the revelations and inspiring as well as instructive messages in the book and also for her resilience in the face of life’s battles. Some poignant chapters that were highlighted included Dr Narh’s call for one to strive to educate oneself and not wait for anyone.

She also points out the importance of building bonds through associations that we make in life stating that family is not always blood related. She notes that some friendship bonds can be as important or stronger than family.

Dr Narh reiterates that being bottom of the class, does not mean that one cannot succeed in life. She stresses the need for determination and focus on one’s goal while asking God for guidance. As Theo Aryee, a banker stated at the event, the book brings Christianity to life. It makes practical, the stories one reads in the Bible.

The keynote address was delivered by Mrs Doris Ankama Asamoah, an HR Director at Cleaning Solutions Ltd while the Guest of Honour, Professor J.K. Mensah Mawutor, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the UPSA, launched the books. The first copy of the book was bought at GHC 10,000.00. Dr Narh insisted that she didn’t write the book to make money but rather help others navigate through life’s haze. She donated 20 books each to three institutions that help young people. These are Ignite Run managed by Oboubia Darko; Outpouring to the Nations (OTTN) and CoverUp Production.

The event was chaired by Mrs Pearl Esua-Mensah, the CEO of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation.

About the Author

Dr. Mrs. Linda Narh has over 25 years of experience working in advertising, media, telecommunications and the financial sector as a marketing practitioner. Her valuable impact in the field of marketing, brand management and communications is evident in the various awards she has received from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) and Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA).

A proud alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, she obtained a Post Graduate Diploma certificate from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK, and subsequently, became a Chartered Marketer. She went on to obtain a Master’s in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate degree (PhD) in Marketing, from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She is currently a lecturer with the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She is married and blessed with two young men.