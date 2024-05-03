Sexual Education on Ladies Nails

03.05.2024 LISTEN

Gaspa:

Ladies with long nails, how do you wash your ministry of internal affairs? I wish to know.

Okunini:

There's a way and method.

Gaspa: hhhmm!

How do they do it?

Okunini: Good question.

Gaspa: waiting for thy feedback.

Okunini: At the normal circumstance, a lady shouldn't insert fingers or finger nails when washing down, whether she has nails on or off.

The flesh of the fingers are used instead.

Hence, a lady can wash down with or without fingers grown or shortened.

However, the peculiar thing to note is, the fingers are clean.

And you don't wash with any chemical substances. But chemical free substances.

Lastly, the V area if not infected has its own natural cleansing agents. So therefore, you don't need thorough wash, brushing like the teeth and tongue or scrubbing. 😃

Yet, wearing the right type of underwear (cotton), changing them as frequent as possible, and making sure there is much space and air through not tight underwears, the use of tissue and vaginal wipes after urinating or passing water, Good toileting hygiene, proper menstrual cleanliness and sexual intercourse infections and diseases awareness.

Gaspa: "3y3 zu! 3y3 za!"

Okunini: I hope I'm making sense😃

Okunini:

In conclusion, use lukewarm water with small amount of baking soda to wash down and panties when menstruating, small amount of rocky salt water to wash down once awhile and cloves water to wash down once awhile to prevent yeast infection. NB: All substances must be used in moderation.

Thank you ✍🏻

Credit to Adu-Sei (Gaspa)

Author:

Okunini Kwame Adonteng.

2nd May, 2024.