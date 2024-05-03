Minister of Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs on clarification of respect for authority

Respectfully, when a Minister of Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs addresses a matter that borders on traditions, culture and custom in such a manner, it calls for a great deal of concern.

I appreciate the respected Minister's engagement with the Chieftaincy institution, but I've noticed some discrepancies in his understanding of our culture, customs, and protocols. As custodians of our heritage, it's imperative that we uphold these traditions with respect and accuracy. I believe there may be an opportunity for him to consult widely, the unbiased Chiefs in many many Traditional Areas for further education and collaboration to ensure alignment with the values and practices of our esteemed institution.

I suggest that when the Minister of Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs quotes Article 52 (2) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana to address our culture, customs, and traditions, he was just finding excuse for a very bad precedence. It is in line that he is incapable of calling a spade by its name; but rather stretching a fox's skin to supplement the inadequacies of a lion's skin.

Does he know that our customs and traditions frowns at forced and pretentious respect? Is it in order for a President of the Republic, to call attention to himself by ordering and gesticulating to a "Paramount Chief" in one Traditional Area, and doing nothing of the same to other Chiefs in a sitting position in a different Traditional Area?

How about such unwonton gesticulation of the President's aide? Obviously, the respected Minister did not see that in the viral video to solicit his comment.

Maybe, since a Minister of State acts on behalf of The President, our revered Minister sees nothing wrong with selective propositions.

My concern is that politicians, since time immemorial, have tried one way or the other to disparage and bring down the Chieftaincy institution. There had been unsavoury remarks and actions about Chieftaincy. There had been unthinkable statues and interpretations through legislation to take away the influence of Chiefs.

Like I posit in one interview, Chieftaincy is one of the few institutions in Ghana that is standing in reverence. Please, let not anyone destroy and debase it in our present generation.

Our culture and traditions does not ingrain in us that "Paramount Chiefs" SHALL stand up in greeting a President. Infact, on the contrary, our customs and traditions stipulate that when a Paramount Chief sits in state, he does not stand up until after the function. That is why our elders say "Ɔhen nntsena faakor nnkyɛr." The Chief would have prepared himself in such a way that he would not even stand up to visit the gents, when sitting in state.

According to our customs and traditions, for a Paramount Chief to stand up to greet a President or an elderly person is a matter of choice, not a prerogative.

NANA KWAME EDU VI

Tufohen of Oguaa Traditional Area

(A student of culture and tradition.)