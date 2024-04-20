Two water systems to serve 20,000 residents of Gushegu and Nanton inaugurated

Two solar-powered water systems have been inaugurated in the Gushegu Municipality and Nanton District of the Northern Region to provide potable water to over 20,000 residents in nine communities.

The communities included Nawuhugu township and its surrounding communities in the Gushegu Municipality, and Nanton-Kurugu and its adjoining communities in the Nanton District.

Each water system consists of two boreholes and a 100 cubic-meter reinforced concrete tank installed at 12-meters high.

The boreholes are equipped with submersible pumps, which are solar-powered.

The United States (U.S) Government, through the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), funded the water systems at a total cost of GH₵10 million (US$877,546) and partnered with Global Communities as part of the USAID Enhancing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Activity to facilitate the construction.

Miss Kimberly Rosen, USAID-Ghana Mission Director, who visited the two Assemblies to inaugurate the water systems, said it would enable women and girls to study and or learn a trade instead of spending productive hours in search of water.

These new water systems are part of the U.S. Government's Global Water Strategy (2022-2027), and USAID/Ghana's High Priority Country Plan (2022-2027), which aims to provide 500,000 Ghanaians with new and improved access to safe and climate-resilient water supply by 2027.

Ms Rosen said the facility would protect families from water-borne diseases and illnesses, especially among children under five, and also strengthen farmers’ livelihoods and build climate resilience.

She said, “Imagine a world where every household has access to clean drinking water. Farmers can irrigate their fields without worrying about water shortages, and small businesses can operate with sufficient water supply. USAID will continue to partner with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Municipal and District Assemblies, and other key stakeholders to make this a reality.”

Mr Alberto Wilde, Country Director, Global Communities, said the water systems represented a symbol of hope, progress and a better quality of life for residents in the two districts.

He said it would contribute significantly towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals six which sought to ensure access to water and sanitation by 2030.

He urged residents to own the project to ensure that it served its intended purpose.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister praised USAID/Ghana and partners for the intervention, saying it would bring huge relief for the vulnerable groups in the districts.

Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, said the project was in line with the government’s Water for All Initiative to make water accessible to all.

Nawuhugu Lana Damba Salifu, Chief of Nawuhugu, commended USAID and partners for coming to the aid of the residents.

GNA