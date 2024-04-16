ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.04.2024 Headlines

Let’s help seek second independence for Ghana before NPP sells the country – Lawyer Twum Barimah urge Ghanaians

Lawyer Twum BarimahLawyer Twum Barimah
16.04.2024 LISTEN

Former Police officer and legal practitioner, Lawyer Twum Barimah has opined that Ghana needs a second independence.

Speaking to Adom FM in an interview, he noted that the country needs to be liberated from the rule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to Lawyer Twum Barimah, the NPP will sell Ghana if Ghanaians do not stand up and seek the country’s second independence.

“The best thing every other Ghanaian can do to help all Ghanaians is to seek for second independence for this country. That second independence is that the NPP should be voted out. If they don’t go this country will be sold and the people in it will have no place,” Lawyer Twum Barimah said.

In a related matter, former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of mortgaging the future of the Ghanaian youth.

The flagbearer of the NDC insists that Ghanaians must vote out the ruling NPP in the 2024 General Election to save the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Michael Nyantakyi, the General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union PUWU. It’s an abuse of power to arrest ECG officials for performing legitimate duties ...

3 hours ago

Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institutions in Ghana By August 2024 Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institu...

3 hours ago

Okyeama Kwame Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame ...

3 hours ago

GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of petrol GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of p...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Bawumia will use Ghana’s gold to stabilize the Cedi if voted as President — Ahia...

3 hours ago

Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghanas journey towards enhanced connectivity, economic prosperity – NPP Germany Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghana’s journey towards enhanc...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of EduWatch Idea behind Performance Tracker is great but shouldn't be limited to election ye...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 2024 NPP flagbearer Election 2024: Bawumia losing 21.8% of NPP’s 2020 Akan votes — Global InfoAnalyt...

3 hours ago

People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owesGHS650 billion; who is going to pay that debt – Mahama ponders People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owes GHS650 billion; who is...

3 hours ago

Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments lands Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments l...

Just in....
body-container-line