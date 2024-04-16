Let’s help seek second independence for Ghana before NPP sells the country – Lawyer Twum Barimah urge Ghanaians

Lawyer Twum Barimah

Former Police officer and legal practitioner, Lawyer Twum Barimah has opined that Ghana needs a second independence.

Speaking to Adom FM in an interview, he noted that the country needs to be liberated from the rule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to Lawyer Twum Barimah, the NPP will sell Ghana if Ghanaians do not stand up and seek the country’s second independence.

“The best thing every other Ghanaian can do to help all Ghanaians is to seek for second independence for this country. That second independence is that the NPP should be voted out. If they don’t go this country will be sold and the people in it will have no place,” Lawyer Twum Barimah said.

In a related matter, former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of mortgaging the future of the Ghanaian youth.

The flagbearer of the NDC insists that Ghanaians must vote out the ruling NPP in the 2024 General Election to save the country.