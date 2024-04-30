Ghana Armed Forces, Sunyani Technical University partner to train engineers

The Armed Forces Engineer Training School at Teshie and Sunyani Technical University (STU) are collaborating in the training of military personnel in four different 4-year Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) programmes.

To this end, the first batch of 96 students under this partnership have been matriculated at Teshie to pursue four-year B-Tech degrees in mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, building technology and wood construction.

Eighty-four of the students are regular soldiers while the remaining 12 are civilian staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony at the training school in Teshie, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah asked the freshmen and women to strive to achieve excellence through the pursuit of knowledge and skills for personal and community development.

“As students of Sunyani Technical University, you are expected to exhibit a high sense of purpose and diligence in pursuing your academic career here at the Engineer Training School. This will help you achieve the required skill set and competence that will make you successful in the world of work”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

He added: “You should, therefore, be serious with your studies here at the Engineer Training School campus, an affiliate of the Sunyani Technical University, so that you can climb the academic ladder successfully.”

He further asked them to keep themselves abreast of the rules and regulations of the Sunyani Technical University as enshrined in the Students’ Handbook, “copies of which have been made available to you individually and also published on the University Website, so that you will be conversant with them.”

Statistics, background

Out of the 96 freshers, 94, representing 97.9%, are Males, whilst 2, representing 2.1%, are Females. In terms of disciplines, 39, representing 40.6%, enrolled in BTech Building Technology; 34, representing 35.4% enrolled in BTech Electrical and Electronics Engineering, whereas 23, representing 24.0% enrolled in BTech Wood Technology.

In May 2023, Sunyani Technical University signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Armed Forces Engineer Training School, Teshie, Accra, to collaborate to develop and roll out academic programmes, undertake joint research and training seminars for mutual benefits.