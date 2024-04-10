Memhrep mourns with John Kumah's family

ModernGhana logo
In commiseration with the beavered family of the late Member of Parliament, the CEO, staff and patrons of MEMHREP (Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project – Ghana), presented donations including cash to the family during the one-week funeral rites on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of MEMHREP Mr. Adu Gyamfi asked everyone including the media to be circumspect about the controversies about the death of the Member of Parliament of Ejisu since it can affect the mental state of the widow and the children.

The CEO was particularly grateful for the loyal and selfless support rendered by the late MP to MEMHREP since its 13 years of operation. He used the occasion to educate the public about the need to house persons living with mental illness scattered on the streets of Ghana. He therefore asked the public to support the NGO financially and materially to complete an ongoing ultra-modern rehabilitation centre at Juaben Ashanti. The project when completed would provide quality mental healthcare for persons with mental health needs and other vulnerabilities in Ghana and beyond.

The general manager of MEMHREP, Madam Mary Mensah asked that persons the late Member of Parliament supported in various endeavour, should as a matter of urgency be given psychiatric help to avert any suicidal thoughts and proper function of their mental faculty.

Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) is an NGO dedicated to seeking the welfare of persons living with mental illness and other vulnerabilities. The NGO is located at Okyerekrom Estates in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Ejisu is a town located in the Ashanti region of Ghana and famous for the heroine war exploits of Queen Yaa Asantewaa during the colonial era.

It also has the reputation for having one of the biggest markets in the Kingdom of Ashanti. Because of these activities, the town is also peaceful and attracts lot of visitors.

Alas, on Thursday, 7th March 2024, the town was thrown into a state of shock and dismay after news broke about the sudden demise of the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah after a short illness. He was also the deputy minister of finance for the republic of Ghana, a lawyer, and entrepreneur and survived by a wife and six children.

On Thursday, March 28, thousands gathered at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipality to observe the one-week funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

In attendance were the Vice President, who is also the NPP Flag-bearer for the 2024 general election, Members of Parliament from both the NPP and NDC, paramount chiefs, clergies from the Christian and Islamic religions and opinion leaders.

Source: MEMHREP Ghana

