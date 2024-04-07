Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites 

07.04.2024 LISTEN

Nana Kwame Badiako also known as Cheddar, the founder of the New Force, an emerging political movement, has joined the Sunyani Traditional Council and the Boahen Korkor family in mourning the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

Nana Badiako, accompanied by a team of supporters and a group of youth, paid their respects to the late Paramount Chief.

In a brief statement to the people of Sunyani, Nana Badiako expressed his admiration of the way in which Nana Nkrawiri II was remembered by his people, which to him, demonstrated the importance of good leadership.

He mentioned that he was inspired to follow in the footsteps of such a respected leader as a young leader to be remembered all the time in the country.

Nana Badiako and his team also made a donation of GHS10,000 to support the traditional burial rites.

Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount QueenMother of the Traditional Area, along with sub-chiefs, received mourners and delegations from near and far during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, and other traditional leaders from various regions.

The ceremony was solemn yet culturally significant, honouring the memory of the late paramount chief whose death occurred in July 2022.

-GNA