ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.04.2024 Social News

Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites 

Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites
07.04.2024 LISTEN

 Nana Kwame Badiako also known as Cheddar, the founder of the New Force, an emerging political movement, has joined the Sunyani Traditional Council and the Boahen Korkor family in mourning the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

Nana Badiako, accompanied by a team of supporters and a group of youth, paid their respects to the late Paramount Chief.

In a brief statement to the people of Sunyani, Nana Badiako expressed his admiration of the way in which Nana Nkrawiri II was remembered by his people, which to him, demonstrated the importance of good leadership.

He mentioned that he was inspired to follow in the footsteps of such a respected leader as a young leader to be remembered all the time in the country. 

Nana Badiako and his team also made a donation of GHS10,000 to support the traditional burial rites.

Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount QueenMother of the Traditional Area, along with sub-chiefs, received mourners and delegations from near and far during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, and other traditional leaders from various regions. 

The ceremony was solemn yet culturally significant, honouring the memory of the late paramount chief whose death occurred in July 2022.

-GNA 

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' 

1 hour ago

Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites 

1 hour ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

1 hour ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

1 hour ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

1 hour ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

1 hour ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

1 hour ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

3 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line