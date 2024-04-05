Govt’s delay in GH₵1.7million tax waiver threatening KATH project – Roosevelt

05.04.2024 LISTEN

A member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Alexander Roosevelt, has criticized the Finance Ministry over the delay in approving a GH₵1.7 million tax waiver request for consignments intended for the ongoing Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The renovation of the 70-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has encountered obstacles due to the project’s inability to clear approximately 10 containers of tiles bearing a GH₵1.7 million import duty.

In an interview with Citi News, Central Tongu MP Roosevelt expressed dismay at the government’s actions, stating that it could deter other philanthropic individuals and organizations from engaging in similar charitable endeavours.

“Asantehene taking up this project is enviable, commendable and we need to support the public sector. While Asantehene is trying to heal the hospital, it’s surprising that the government is not seeing it. The Asantehene on his own decided to raise the money and they have ensured that whatever money they raise is put to good use. As we speak, they have raised about 39% of what they intended to raise.

“Because of quality and cost, they have decided to order the tiles from outside and ensure they have value for money and the quality they want. They applied for a tax waiver from the Ministry of Finance.

“You will be surprised that they are trying to take GH₵1.7 million as a tax and what is worrying about the situation is that the Finance Ministry has not seen any wisdom in a traditional leader trying to shape a public facility. In response to their request and it’s appalling, the tiles are still at the port. Nothing has been done. Should they decide not to honour the tax waiver applications, it means they will pay more.”

“I’m appealing to the government to look at the situation very well and the personality involved in this project. They must make sure that they do something about it immediately, else it will not help us. It will not only discourage other people from venturing into tat arena, and Komfo Anokye will further deteriorate.”

-citinewsroom