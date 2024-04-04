Dilapidated Goaso to Tepa Road to see a face lift from April 20 — Asenso Boakye

Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways, recently visited the Ahafo Region to address the long-standing issue of the poor road conditions in the area.

One of the main highlights of his visit was the cutting of the sod for the construction of the Goaso to Tepa road, which has been a notorious death trap for several years.

Speaking at the event was Mr. Kofi Job, the contractor tasked with the construction of the road. He assured the gathered crowd that work would begin promptly, with construction set to commence on the 20th of April 2024. This news was met with great joy and relief by the people of the Ahafo Region, who have long suffered the consequences of the dilapidated road infrastructure.

The Omanhene of the Goaso Traditional Council expressed his gratitude to the NPP government for finally addressing the pressing issue of the poor roads in the region. He applauded Hon. Asenso Boakye for his commitment to improving the infrastructure and ensuring the safety of the residents.

During his tour of the region, the Minister also inspected several ongoing road projects and identified areas that require urgent attention. He promised to address these issues as soon as possible, emphasizing the government's dedication to improving the road network in the Ahafo Region.

Hon. Asenso Boakye's visit to the Ahafo Region was a significant step towards addressing the longstanding issue of poor road conditions. The cutting of the sod for the Goaso to Tepa road construction marks the beginning of a much-needed transformation in the region's infrastructure, bringing hope and relief to the residents who have long suffered from the consequences of neglected roads.