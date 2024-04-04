ModernGhana logo
Asantehene to join this year's Eid prayers at Kumasi Central Mosque
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will join Muslims in Kumasi to observe this year's Eid Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque on April 11.

Sheikh Abdul Haroun Mumin, Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Manhyia palace had confirmed the participation of the Asantehene in the prayers at the newly refurbished Mosque at 1000 hours.

Eid-al-Fitr is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

A mandatory charity event, called Zakat al-Fitr, is collected before the prayers, and distributed to the poor and needy to ensure all can participate in the festivities.

Sheikh Mumin said the Asantehene would use the occasion to announce to the Muslim community the 25th-anniversary celebrations of his installation as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

44202434136-1h830o4aau-ksi-social-interview-imam-2

Additionally, activities slated for the Muslim community and other traditional tribes for the 25th anniversary would also be made known to the gathering.

Sheikh Mumin called on all Muslims who would join the congregation during the prayers to gather early and comport themselves well so that they could close early for the festivities to continue.

Sheikh Ahmed Saeed, Secretary to the Kumasi Central Mosque and Chairman for the Eid Fitr celebrations, said effective measures were being put in place to ensure the success of the prayers and other festivities associated with the Eid.

As usual, the traditional processing, otherwise known as 'Gangara' would follow shortly after the Eid prayers, he stated.

GNA

