Court jails septuagenarian farmer 5years for stealing 325 teak trees

Gabriel Dzimekpui, a septuagenarian farmer, has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing 325 teak trees valued at GH¢34,000.

Dzimekpui was put before the Hohoe Circuit Court on December 14, 2023, for the offence, where he pleaded guilty with explanation.

His explanation could not exonerate him hence was granted bail and sentencing deferred to March 25, 2024.

Dzimekpui failed to appear in Court on the date but was arrested on a bench warrant and brought to Court on March 27, where he was convicted.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant was a businessman whilst the convict was a farmer residing at Koloenu.

He said in October 2018, the complainant purchased six acres of farmland from the convict and a certain portion of the land contained teak trees.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict separately sold the teak trees to the complainant at the cost of GH¢3,000.

He said in May 2023, the complainant visited the land and realised that 325 teak trees valued at GH¢34,000 were harvested without his consent.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant called the convict and he admitted having harvested the trees but claimed that the portion he harvested the trees was not part of the trees sold to the complainant.

He said on June 6, 2023, the complainant reported the case to the Police and the convict was arrested.

Chief Inspector Aziati said it was revealed during investigations that the harvested teak trees by the convict fell within the portion of teak trees he sold to the complainant.

He said the convict pleaded to have the issue resolved with the complainant and he was granted police enquiry bail to do as he promised but he failed and jumped bail.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on December 12, 2023, the police managed to locate and arrested the convict at Koloenu and was charged with the offence after investigations.

GNA