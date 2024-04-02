Kenyan wins 2024 Kwahu Mountain Marathon

Wesley Kemboi flew all the way from Kenya, landed in Accra, and continued to Nkwakwa to participate in the 5th edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon at the weekend. He eventually conquered all to win the first prize money of GHC9,000.00 for the male category.

At the end of the 21-kilometer mountain marathon, Ishmael Arthur of the Ghana Armed Forces picked the second prize of GHC6,000.00, and another Kenyan, Ezra Kiplangat, picked the third prize of GHC3,500.00.

In the female category, Elizabeth Azure of the Ghana Armed Forces picked the first prize money of GHC9,000.00, followed by Colette Ayade from Benin, who picked the second prize money of GHC6,000.00. The third-place prize money of GHC3,500.00 went to Salamatu Aziah from the Ashanti region.

The 5th Kwahu Mountain Marathon was organized by the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council and supported by other stakeholders.

Others who participated in the 5th edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon at the weekend were from Ashanti, Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper West, and North East Regions, as well as Kenya and Benin.

The Kwahu Mountain Marathon, on the theme “Stronger Together—Running into the Future,” was a 21-kilometer mountain marathon that started from Nkwakwa GOIL Filling Station through the mountains to Obomeng all the way and ended at the forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council at Mpraeso.

With police dispatch riders leading the athletes, people along the route cheered them on while climbing the steep mountain, with green vegetation on both sides of the road, which offered fresh and extra energy for the athletes.

The event, organized by the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council and endorsed by the Ghana Athletics Association, also served as a side attraction for the hundreds of people who have pitched camp at Kwahu for the Easter festivities.

Forty athletes, comprising 20 females and 20 males, were awarded monitory depending on the position they placed at a colourful ceremony at the forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council, which was graced by traditional leaders from Kwahu.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, commended the Chiefs and people from Kwahu for their solidarity, the Ghana Police for providing security, scores of health professionals, staff of the Kwahu Traditional Council, and the Ghana Athletics Association.

He also commended the various coaches, including James Kojo Normenyo, Edu Cudjoe, Bright Attah Boateng, Boinde Boniface Sigme, Koogo Atia, Samuel Crentsil, Richard Akwasi Nimo, Balogoijn Akim, and Kwame Bryan, for their support and contribution towards the Kwahu Mountain Marathon’s success.

Mr. Ameyibor also commended GOIL PLC, Engen Ghana Limited, the National Lotteries Authority, and Dzata Cement for their commitment to support the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, in the organization of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon and other events to be rolled out later in the year.

The Marathon Foundation, Ghana Executive Director, noted that regular running aids in weight management as it burns calories effectively and boosts metabolism; additionally, marathon training contributes to the development of strong muscles and bones, thus reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Dr. Edward Kwadwo Boahen, Operations Director, Marathon Foundation, Ghana, said the foundation seeks to use the marathon to create a unique platform for the youth to exhibit their talents and grab an opportunity to participate in international competitions.

He said they also seek to promote a unique long-distance race on the mountain, use sports as a tool for promoting health, physical fitness, and tourism, and create a unique platform to harness talent.

Nana Obeng Poku Tano II, Bokuruwahene, who led a team of traditional leaders and royals from the Kwahu Traditional area on behalf of the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, to observe the closing ceremony, commended the Marathon Foundation, Ghana, for successfully organizing the event.

Nana Tano II encouraged the organizers to explore the possibilities of establishing a modern Marathon Foundation Sports Camp or village in Kwahu to challenge youth in the area to engage in sporting activities.

The Bokuruwahene also commended the athletes for participating in the event, which contributed to its success: “Whether you win a prize or not, you are winners. Go and assess your performance and prepare for other events.

“I am more encouraged by the participation of young athletes, some under 15 years old... This gives us hope that in the near future, Ghana will be competing for international awards in long-distance events.”

Other chiefs who attended the colourful closing ceremony were: Nana Kwakye Owusu Ansah III, Kotosohene; Nana Dwamena Anim, Obomeng Krontihene; Nana Asiedu, Bokuruwa Ankobeahene; Nana Twerefour Boamah, Bokuruwa Benkumhene; Nana Kofi Asiamah, Bokuruwa Adehyeehene; and Nana Dwamena Manu, Obushen Krontihene.

The rest: Nana Osono, Domeabra Gyaasehene; Okyeame Osei, Bokuruwa Akyeamehene; Kyeame Obour, Obomeng Kyeame; Kotoso Kyidomhene; Kotoso Werempehene; Nana Kwasi Addae, Kotoso Kyeame; Kotoso Ahenekwa; and Obomeng Ahenkwa.