Moment of Truth: The Role of Public Relations Officers in Crisis Communication

01.04.2024

Public relations are a challenging job, especially during times of crisis. With the current power outages and unofficial load shedding, public relations officers are under increased scrutiny. As per the ethical principles of the PR code of conduct, PR practitioners owe it to the public to tell the truth. The country is facing electricity crises, and the public is calling for a schedule to be published. Unfortunately, PR officers in state organizations have issued multiple statements without disclosing the truth. In this article, I will discuss the crucial role of crisis communication in PR. I will consider the challenges that PR professionals face during times of crisis, such as the current power outages and water crises. I will also highlight the importance of truthfulness and transparency in PR, and how it can help build trust and credibility with the public.

What is a crisis?

In business or academic settings, a crisis is a situation that poses a significant difficulty, trouble, or danger. Typically, it requires immediate action or resolution, as it often marks a critical turning point in a situation. Crises can manifest in a variety of contexts, including personal, organizational, societal, environmental, or geopolitical realms. Such situations can be triggered by various factors, such as natural disasters, economic downturns, political unrest, health emergencies, or technological failures. The outcome of a crisis can have significant consequences for all involved stakeholders, making it essential to have a well-coordinated plan in place. Maintaining a proactive approach and staying vigilant can reduce the likelihood of encountering a crisis and better equip organizations to handle one if it arises. Organizations must be aware of the potential risks, have a clear understanding of the situation, and be capable of making quick, well-informed decisions hence the need to have a crisis communication strategy.

Crisis Communication?

Crisis communication is an essential aspect of public relations (PR). During times of crisis, such as the current electricity crisis in Ghana, PR professionals face significant challenges. Crisis communication is a specialized field within public relations and communication management that deals with protecting and preserving an organization's reputation during times of significant disruption or negative events. It involves the strategic planning, management, and execution of communication efforts aimed at addressing the crisis, managing stakeholder perceptions, and ultimately mitigating any potential damage to the organization's reputation and operations

PR practitioners must prioritize truthfulness and transparency in their communication strategies during crises. This requires clear and concise communication, which is essential for preventing misunderstandings and rumours from spreading. The current power outages in Ghana highlight the importance of crisis communication in PR. Organizations must be proactive in their communication strategies to mitigate negative impacts on their operations and reputation. A well-developed crisis communication plan that prioritizes transparency, honesty, and timely communication is essential. The plan should also outline the decision-making process and provide clear guidelines for communication across all levels of the organization.

Ethics of PR

In the dynamic landscape of public relations (PR), crisis communication stands out as both a formidable challenge and a litmus test for ethical practice. Now more than ever, amidst the throes of power outages and unofficial load shedding plaguing our communities, the role of PR practitioners is cast into sharp relief. As the public grapples with the repercussions of these crises, the imperative of truth in communication emerges as a central tenet, guiding the ethical compass of PR professionals. At the heart of effective crisis communication lies a commitment to transparency and honesty. The Code of Conduct of PR emphasizes the ethical obligation to convey the truth to the public, irrespective of the circumstances. Yet, as electricity crises grip our nation, the corridors of power have often shrouded themselves in opacity, resisting calls for transparency and accountability. The refusal to publish a schedule for load shedding exemplifies a disconnect between those in power and the populace they serve. In this vacuum of information, PR officers are thrust into the forefront, tasked with disseminating statements that often obfuscate rather than illuminate the truth.

When the MD of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) denies the existence of load shedding popularly known as"dumsor," PR professionals find themselves caught in a moral quandary. How can they uphold the principles of truthfulness while navigating the conflicting narratives propagated by the powers that be? The essence of crisis communication lies not in spin-doctoring or propaganda but in a steadfast commitment to the truth. PR professionals must transcend the constraints imposed by political agendas and institutional pressures, reclaiming their role as custodians of public trust. The days of opaque PR are over; the era of authentic, transparent communication has dawned.

Shaping public perception

In confronting crises, PR practitioners wield immense influence in shaping public perception and fostering trust. Yet, this influence comes with a profound responsibility—to serve as beacons of truth in a sea of misinformation. As custodians of the public interest, PR professionals must navigate the delicate balance between loyalty to their institutions and fidelity to the truth. The current electricity crises serve as a crucible, testing the integrity of our communication practitioners. It is not enough to merely issue statements; PR professionals must champion transparency, accountability, and the public's right to know. The hallmark of effective crisis communication lies not in concealing the truth but in confronting it head-on, armed with integrity and ethical resolve.

Conclusion

Moving forward, the onus rests on politicians and institutional leaders to afford PR professionals the autonomy and mandate to fulfil their duties with integrity and impartiality. The public deserves more than platitudes and half-truths; they deserve the unvarnished reality, communicated with candor and empathy. In the crucible of crisis, the role of PR is not merely to manage perceptions but to uphold the fundamental principles of truth and transparency. Let us seize this moment to redefine crisis communication as a function of PR—one grounded in ethical integrity, unwavering honesty, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. Only then can we navigate the storms of uncertainty with clarity, resilience, and trust.

By;

Azure Imoro Abdulai

[email protected]