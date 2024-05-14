ModernGhana logo
I support Bishop Obinim; anything less than GH₵50 as offering is disrespect — Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha, the founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has thrown his support behind Bishop Obinim for rejecting smaller amounts for offerings, asserting that anything less than GH₵50 is disrespectful.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Prophet Kumchacha echoed Bishop Obinim’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for larger offerings in light of rising costs and what he perceives as a lack of reverence with smaller denominations.

Bishop Obinim sparked controversy in a viral video instructing his congregation to offer no less than GH₵20 during services, asserting that smaller amounts are disrespectful to God.

Reacting to this, Prophet Kumchacha lent his support to this position, referencing increased expenses, particularly in transportation to church, as a justification for larger offerings.

He criticized those who are well-to-do for still giving small amounts during church offerings, labeling such actions as disgraceful.

“What Bishop Obinim said is true. Prices of goods and services have increased. Even the transportation to church is more than ₵5 to ₵10. Yet during the offertory, you pay ₵2, ₵5, and ₵10?” remarked Prophet Kumchacha.

“GH₵50 and above is okay. It’s not by force. If you really don’t have money, that is okay. There is no problem with that. But you can’t go to church, sit in an air-conditioned auditorium with your iPhone 15 and iPhone 17 and when it’s time for an offering, you drop ₵5? That is a disgrace! You should better sit at home,” he asserted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
