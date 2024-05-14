ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Invest your money wisely, white wedding not necessary — Prophet Kofi Oduro

Religion Prophet Kofi Oduro
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prophet Kofi Oduro

Pastor Kofi Oduro, the Founder and Leader of Alabaster Ministries, has urged young couples aspiring to marry not to squander money on extravagant wedding ceremonies.

In a recent church service, the man of God emphasized the folly of young couples overspending to impress others, stating, "I don’t care about all these white weddings with 15 bridesmaids and 15 groomsmen."

He highlighted the imprudence of taking loans for weddings, which often impoverish couples.

"Invest your money wisely," he urged, proposing a modest traditional marriage with few close relatives and friends instead.

Pastor Oduro recommended saving for the future, suggesting that couples could opt for a lavish celebration on their 25th anniversary. "For now, save up for your future," he advises.

Below are his exact words:
"I don’t care about all these white weddings with 15 bridesmaids and 15 groomsmen. Why waste money to feed 300 people and end up being in debts? That money can be used a deposit for your land as a couple.

Invest your money wisely. Organize a small traditional marriage with your family and friends. When you clock 25 years in your marriage, you can do redo the wedding and splurge as much as you want. For now, save up for your future."

Watch his video below:

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Campaigning for 'incompetent' Mahama an insult to Ghanaians —Former NPP Chairman cautions 2024 elections: Campaigning for 'incompetent' Mahama an insult to Ghanaians — Fo...

2 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia promises release of monies owed nursing trainees

2 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll not tolerate NPP's intimidation, 'killing' tactics —Mustapha Gbande 2024 elections: We'll not tolerate NPP's intimidation, 'killing' tactics — Musta...

3 hours ago

Dr Bawumia ECG workers rubbish Bawumia's 'ransomware attack' claim

3 hours ago

Mahama created unemployment when he was president; we have created jobs for Ghanaians – Bawumia Mahama created unemployment when he was president; we have created jobs for Ghan...

3 hours ago

Help my tenure to be a memorable one — Finance Minister tells GRA staff at Aflao "Help my tenure to be a memorable one" — Finance Minister tells GRA staff at Afl...

3 hours ago

Bawumia has selected running mate already – Sammi Awuku reveals Bawumia has selected running mate already – Sammi Awuku reveals

3 hours ago

Dismiss Addai-Mensah as KATH CEO – Group petition Akufo-Addo Dismiss Addai-Mensah as KATH CEO – Group petition Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

VRA Senior staff association kick against privatisation calls VRA Senior staff association kick against privatisation calls

4 hours ago

Prices of goods to increase as traders cant restock, repay bank loans due to cedi free fall Prices of goods to increase as traders can’t restock, repay bank loans due to ce...

Just in....
body-container-line