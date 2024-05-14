Invest your money wisely, white wedding not necessary — Prophet Kofi Oduro

Pastor Kofi Oduro, the Founder and Leader of Alabaster Ministries, has urged young couples aspiring to marry not to squander money on extravagant wedding ceremonies.

In a recent church service, the man of God emphasized the folly of young couples overspending to impress others, stating, "I don’t care about all these white weddings with 15 bridesmaids and 15 groomsmen."

He highlighted the imprudence of taking loans for weddings, which often impoverish couples.

"Invest your money wisely," he urged, proposing a modest traditional marriage with few close relatives and friends instead.

Pastor Oduro recommended saving for the future, suggesting that couples could opt for a lavish celebration on their 25th anniversary. "For now, save up for your future," he advises.

Below are his exact words:

"I don’t care about all these white weddings with 15 bridesmaids and 15 groomsmen. Why waste money to feed 300 people and end up being in debts? That money can be used a deposit for your land as a couple.

Invest your money wisely. Organize a small traditional marriage with your family and friends. When you clock 25 years in your marriage, you can do redo the wedding and splurge as much as you want. For now, save up for your future."

