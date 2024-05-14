Cedi depreciation this year better than last year – Finance Minister

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has underscored a notable slowdown in the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi this year compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 3i Summit in Accra on Monday, May 13, Dr. Adam pointed out that the Cedi's year-to-date depreciation stands at 12%, a significant improvement from the 27% depreciation recorded in the same period last year.

Despite recent challenges facing the local currency, Dr. Adam reassured Ghanaians of the government's unwavering commitment to stabilizing the Cedi.

He urged citizens to maintain confidence in the government's efforts, emphasizing that steps are being taken to bolster the currency for the benefit of all.

“For this reason, Ghana’s economic rebound has been quite swift with economic growth ending the year 2023 at 2.9% against a target of 1.5%, inflation heading towards the year-end target of 15%, and interest rates declining. Despite recent pressures on our currency, the cedi’s depreciation year-to-date of 12% is far lower than its depreciation of 27% in the same period last year,” he said.

Dr. Adam highlighted the swift economic rebound, citing a growth rate of 2.9% in 2023, surpassing the targeted 1.5%, along with declining inflation and interest rates.

The government, he noted, is implementing fiscal measures to address economic challenges, including expediting the disbursement of nearly $1 billion by development partners by December this year, aimed at providing vital support to the economy during uncertain times.

“As we convene at the 3i Africa Summit in Ghana, it is incumbent on us to acknowledge the remarkable strides that Ghana has made in nurturing a vibrant fintech ecosystem. Ghana’s fintech sector boasts of a diverse array of startups, accelerators and regulatory initiatives, solidifying our position as a front-runner in fintech innovation across the continent.

“I commend the Bank of Ghana for being proactive in establishing a regulatory framework conducive to fintech innovation, exemplified by initiatives such as the Payment Systems and Services Act, Act 987 and establishing a Fintech and Innovation Office. These efforts affirm our commitment to fostering innovation while safeguarding consumer interests and preserving financial stability.

“I want to take this opportunity also to acknowledge the many incubators across Ghana, including the Ghana Tech Lab and MEST Africa, that provide invaluable support to fintech entrepreneurs through mentorship, financial backing, and networking opportunities,” he stated.

As of Monday, May 13, one US dollar averages GH¢14.5, according to Joy Business. Analysts anticipate a continued weakening trajectory of the Cedi due to substantial disparities in foreign exchange demand and supply. However, they foresee improved liquidity conditions by the end of quarter two of 2024, following the anticipated approval of the second review of Ghana’s IMF programme, leading to a tranche disbursement of US$360 million.