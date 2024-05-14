ModernGhana logo
14.05.2024

Picking train from Accra to Lagos to be possible soon — Railway Minister

The Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, has reiterated the government's dedication to linking railway networks with neighboring countries, marking a significant step towards regional connectivity.

Minister Amewu, speaking at the launch of the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra, emphasized the administration's ambitious plans to modernize and extend railway infrastructure throughout the ECOWAS bloc.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, he disclosed that feasibility studies have been conducted to facilitate the Trans-ECOWAS line, which is set to connect Lome to Ivory Coast, showcasing Ghana's pivotal role in fostering regional integration.

However, Minister Amewu acknowledged challenges hindering progress, particularly in executing joint projects under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Notably, he cited a joint railway project between Ghana and Burkina Faso, which faced setbacks following a change in government in the latter.

Despite obstacles, Minister Amewu remains optimistic about the potential for cross-border railway ventures. He cited the stalled Ghana-Burkina Faso project and envisioned extending railway services to Nigeria, underscoring the government's commitment to bridging the viability gap and realizing seamless connectivity across the region.

With aspirations set high, Minister Amewu concluded, "As we expand, the possibility of a train from Ghana to Nigeria becomes feasible. We've laid the groundwork with Burkina Faso; Nigeria is within reach."

