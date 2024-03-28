Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has waded into the growing pressure for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, to name his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

As speculation swirls around potential candidates for the vice presidential position, including names like Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Henry Kwabena Kokofu, calls have intensified for Dr. Bawumia to make a decision soon.

However, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, John Boadu cautioned against rushing the process and emphasized that the selection of a vice presidential candidate is not a matter of entitlement.

The Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) said,"The Vice presidential candidate is not up for contest, meaning nobody can say it is my turn or it is my right.

“If you want to become President, go and contest the elections. Didn't we open nominations for presidential candidates?”

He added, “The Vice President is just a heartbeat away from the President. So, you who want to become a President, why didn't you file it when we opened our nominations?"

Watch the interview below:

